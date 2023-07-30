AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jenna Forrester
Jenna Forrester was the fastest qualifier for the 400m IM final at the world swimming titles. Image by AP PHOTO
  • swimming

Forrester chases Australia’s record-breaking swim gold

Steve Larkin July 30, 2023

Australia’s Jenna Forrester is a chance to clinch the nation’s record-breaking gold medal at the world swimming championships in Japan.

Forrester has qualified fastest for the women’s 400 metres individual medley final in Fukuoka with a strong heat swim on Sunday.

The medley medal race is the first final on the night’s program – if Forrester wins, she will deliver Australia a 14th gold of the meet.

Australia’s team have already equalled the nation’s best return at a single world championships of 13 golds at the 2005 and 2001 editions.

Forrester clocked four minutes 35.88 seconds in her heat but will face stiff competition for the gold medal from Canada’s world record holder Summer McIntosh, who finished second behind the Australian in the heat in 4:36.57.

Australia’s Kiah Melverton failed to advance to the final – her time of 4:41.96 was ranked 13th.

Australia’s men’s 4x100m medley relay team – Brad Woodward, Sam Williamson, Matt Temple and Kai Taylor – booked a berth in the final.

The quartet were third-quickest through the heats in a time of 3:31.75, behind pacesetters the United States (3:30.51) and France (3:31.61).

And Australia’s women’s 4×100 medley relayers Madi Wilson, Abbey Harkin, Brianna Throssell and Meg Harris secured a slot in their medal race.

The Australians were ranked fourth through the heats in a time of 3:57.74 with Canada (3:55.93) the quickest.

Both men’s and women’s medley teams will change for the medal races with Australia to summon big guns including Mollie O’Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown and Kyle Chalmers.

