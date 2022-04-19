AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
Peter Foster (file image)
Peter Foster's lawyer has complained about Queensland Police being tardy in disclosing material. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Foster still waiting for scam case details

Laine Clark April 19, 2022

Peter Foster is still waiting for Queensland Police to disclose information almost two years after the serial conman’s initial arrest for an alleged Bitcoin scam, his lawyer says.

The 59-year-old is in custody and did not appear when his matter was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Foster was originally arrested in Port Douglas in August 2020 on multiple charges relating to an alleged $2 million worth of fraud offences.

He was granted bail in NSW in March 2021 but was declared a fugitive after he failed to appear in court later in May and was on the run for six months until he was picked up at a Victorian winery near Gisborne in December last year.

Foster’s lawyer on Tuesday flagged a bail application for his client after complaining that the prosecution had not disclosed material almost two years after his initial arrest.

“I just note that Mr Foster was arrested on 20th August 2020 which is approaching 20 months ago and there is still no full disclosure,” he said.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Anthony Gett ordered the prosecution disclose the information by May 9.

Foster faces five counts of dishonestly inducing delivery of property (value of at least $100,000), two counts of obtaining or dealing with identification information and one count of fraudulently producing/using any record which is false.

Foster’s matter was adjourned until May 11 for mention at Southport Magistrates Court.

