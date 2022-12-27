AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
St Kilda bBeach in Melbourne
Four people drowned over the Christmas weekend, while two young girls were rescued at St Kilda. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS
  • death

Four drown, water rescues over Christmas

Tara Cosoleto and Luke Costin
December 27, 2022

Three Victorians and a South Australian woman have drowned in a deadly weekend on Australian waterways. 

A 17-year-old boy died near Mordialloc in Melbourne’s south on Monday afternoon, while another man aged in his 30s drowned at a lake in Ebden in the Victoria’s northeast earlier in the day. 

A 73-year-old South Australian woman could not be revived after she was pulled from the water at Seacliff, south of Adelaide, on Monday evening. 

The three Boxing Day deaths come after a 19-year-old St Albans man drowned on Christmas Day at Lorne in Victoria’s southwest. 

Both Victorian and SA police say they will prepare reports for the coroner. 

The deaths were a tragic reminder for people to stay vigilant around the water, Life Saving Victoria director Kane Treloar said.

“We understand that people want to come to the beach. It’s been a long time since we’ve had the opportunity to enjoy the waterways with our family,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re asking people to think about their safety because we want to make sure everyone’s coming home at the end of the day.”

There have been at least three other serious incidents across Victoria during the Christmas break, including one involving a toddler at Ocean Grove, Mr Treloar said.

He said the non-fatal drownings should not be discarded.

“These are instances where people are going to go to hospital and their lives are going to be changed forever,” Mr Treloar said.

“Their lives of their families are going to be changed forever, even though they have survived a traumatic event.”

Two Victorian children were rescued by police officers at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne’s southeast.

The girls, aged 10 and 11, were seen struggling in waters off the pier on Monday evening when the mounted branch officers came to their rescue. 

They were assessed by paramedics but did not need to go to hospital. 

Elsewhere, a young girl is being treated in a Sydney children’s hospital after being pulled from a pool in Wentworth Park on Monday evening.

And in South Australia, six stand-up paddle boarders were rescued after being swept out to sea at Moonta Bay on the Copper Coast on Monday night.

A passing boat saw them swimming with their boards about two kilometres offshore and picked them up.

One had ingested a large quantity of water and was taken to the Wallaroo Hospital for further treatment.

People should mindful of the potential dangers of using flotation devices, including stand-up paddle boards and inflatables in the ocean, SA Police said

“They are highly susceptible to winds and may be carried out to sea,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.