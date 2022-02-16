AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID19
Australia's immunisation regulator cannot rule out needing four or even five doses of COVID vaccine. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Four or five doses may be fully jabbed

Alex Mitchell February 17, 2022

Australia’s immunisation regulator cannot rule out four or even five doses of COVID-19 vaccine being required to be considered “up to date”.

Appearing before a Senate estimates committee on Wednesday, Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation chair Nigel Crawford said his organisation would continue to monitor data from countries administering four doses.

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced last week three doses are now required to be considered up to date, while Professor Crawford told the hearing some immunocompromised patients are already recommended four vaccine doses.

Asked by Liberal senator Alex Antic if he could assure Australians they would not be required to get four or even five doses to be considered up to date, Professor Crawford could offer no such guarantee.

“Countries like Israel have already recommended a fourth dose and we need to look at that international data and see the impact, and what the new variant vaccines look like,” he said.

“ATAGI is constantly reviewing the evidence … that advice may change over time. It is a possibility but there’s no current recommendation to that effect.”

Elsewhere at Senate estimates, Australia’s vaccine rollout head Lieutenant-General John Frewen said the Indigenous vaccination gap had reduced by some 12 per cent, with 77.4 per cent of Indigenous Australians double-vaccinated.

Almost 60 per cent of eligible Australians have had three doses, and 48.1 per cent of children aged between five and 11 years old have had their first dose.

Some 64 COVID-related deaths were recorded on Wednesday with 27 from NSW, 18 in Victoria, 12 in Queensland, four in South Australia and three in the Northern Territory.

There were 29,229 COVID cases across the country.

Three federal MPs tested positive for COVID on Wednesday – junior ministers Kevin Hogan and Scott Buchholz and Labor MP Anika Wells.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.