AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Matlidas star Mary Fowler celebrates her goal against France.
Mary Fowler's goal in the 66th minute has given the Matildas a 1-0 win over France in Melbourne. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Fowler steers Matildas to send-off victory over France

Anna Harrington July 14, 2023

Mary Fowler has scored the winning goal to deliver the Matildas a 1-0 victory over France in an ideal final tune-up for their Women’s World Cup tilt.

Australia had struggled to find a cutting edge against the world No.5 side in the final third, in front of a record home crowd of 50,629 at Marvel Stadium, until 20-year-old Fowler coolly dispatched the only goal in the 66th minute.

Surely particularly pleasing for coach Tony Gustavsson was that the goal arrived after Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord had already come off.

But six days out from their opening match against Ireland, Australia will sweat on the fitness of veteran Tameka Yallop.

Yallop’s left knee hyperextended when she challenged for the ball in the 74th minute and she was substituted eight minutes later.

Defender Alanna Kennedy started in her first game for the Matildas since September 3

Kennedy, who has fought through multiple injuries over the past year, replaced Clare Polkinghorne as Clare Hunt’s central defensive partner.

The pair had some nervous moments but largely stayed composed and scrambled well when needed.

For the first 60 minutes, Australia created several good openings but were let down by their final ball, and had to scramble to block three strong France efforts.

In the 13th minute, Foord played Kerr in behind but the Australian skipper couldn’t pick out anyone with her squaring ball.

Four minutes later, France’s Selma Bacha shot straight at Mackenzie Arnold and in the 20th minute, Hunt cleared a venomous attempt from Grace Geyoro.

Katrina Gorry slipped through Foord six minutes later and she charged through the 18-yard box and skipped past Wendie Renard, only to be denied by French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

In the 32nd minute Kadidiatou Diani forced a good goal-saving clearance from Steph Catley.

Shortly after, Kerr burst away but failed to find anyone with her squaring ball.

France’s Grace Geyoro unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty after a one-on-one with Hunt in the 43rd minute.

Katrina Gorry went on an incredible mazy run in the 54th minute but had her final attempted through-ball blocked.

Kerr and Foord made way in the 62nd minute.

Four minutes later, Kyra Cooney-Cross slipped through Raso on the right and the winger burst forward and cut the ball back for Fowler.

Fowler, who has recovered from a fractured back, took a lovely touch and smoothly finished on her left.

Yallop limped off in the 82nd minute while France star Bacha was stretchered off in the closing stages.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.