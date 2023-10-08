Fox wraps World Cup title double with golds in Paris

Superstar Australian paddler Jess Fox has claimed back to back gold medals at the ICF Slalom World Cup final in Paris, taking out the Women’s C1 crown to cap a magnificent season.

A day after claiming the K1 gold, Saturday’s win secured Fox the overall C1 crown, at the same venue that will host the 2024 Paris Olympics in just under 300 days.

Fox is now the 2023 World Cup overall winner in both the C1 and K1 after a wonderfully successful season for the 29-year-old Tokyo Olympic C1 champion and K1 silver medallist.

“It’s been an amazing season to take the overall (crown) in the C1 as well (as the K1),” said Fox.

“It shows I’ve been consistent throughout the season, there’s always some ups and downs at certain World Cups, but I’ve felt good, I’ve raced well.

“The standard of women’s paddling is always increasing, and it’s never a given you know, you always have to show up.

“It’s been a near perfect season, but there are still things to improve on and things to work on.

“I’ve never raced a test event before in the lead-up to an Olympic Games, so this was different, this was new, and it was great to get that first look and that first feel on the Paris course,” she said.

With Fox’s strong French family connection, she felt great support from the crowd and gave them a special shout in french.

“I really felt them (the crowd) behind me… thank you so much to the crowd,” she said.

It was a family affair in the women’s C1 final, with Jess’ sister Noemie finishing in seventh place overall.

In the men’s K1 final, dual Olympian Lucien Delfour delivered a strong performance finishing sixth overall.