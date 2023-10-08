AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jess Fox
Jess Fox claimed both the C1 and K1 World Cup gold medals at the Olympic test event in Paris. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • canoeing and kayaking

Fox wraps World Cup title double with golds in Paris

AAP October 8, 2023

Superstar Australian paddler Jess Fox has claimed back to back gold medals at the ICF Slalom World Cup final in Paris, taking out the Women’s C1 crown to cap a magnificent season.

A day after claiming the K1 gold, Saturday’s win secured Fox the overall C1 crown, at the same venue that will host the 2024 Paris Olympics in just under 300 days.

Fox is now the 2023 World Cup overall winner in both the C1 and K1 after a wonderfully successful season for the 29-year-old Tokyo Olympic C1 champion and K1 silver medallist. 

“It’s been an amazing season to take the overall (crown) in the C1 as well (as the K1),” said Fox.  

“It shows I’ve been consistent throughout the season, there’s always some ups and downs at certain World Cups, but I’ve felt good, I’ve raced well. 

“The standard of women’s paddling is always increasing, and it’s never a given you know, you always have to show up.

“It’s been a near perfect season, but there are still things to improve on and things to work on.

“I’ve never raced a test event before in the lead-up to an Olympic Games, so this was different, this was new, and it was great to get that first look and that first feel on the Paris course,” she said. 

With Fox’s strong French family connection, she felt great support from the crowd and gave them a special shout in french.  

“I really felt them (the crowd) behind me… thank you so much to the crowd,” she said. 

It was a family affair in the women’s C1 final, with Jess’ sister Noemie finishing in seventh place overall. 

In the men’s K1 final, dual Olympian Lucien Delfour delivered a strong performance finishing sixth overall. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.