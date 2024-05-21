AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Fraser-McGurk
Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk left the crowd spellbound by his hitting in a 15-ball half-century. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Fraser-McGurk, Short join Aussie T20 squad as reserves

Steve Larkin May 21, 2024

Big-hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk will go to the Twenty20 World Cup as a reserve batsman for the Australia squad.

Fraser-McGurk’s eye-catching IPL scoring has been recognised with a reserve slot while versatile Matt Short will be Australia’s other travelling emergency.

Chair of selectors George Bailey says the duo will travel with the previously announced 15-man squad for the tournament in the West Indies and United States starting next month.

“Matt and Jake made compelling cases for initial selection with their respective performances for Australia last summer and, in Jake’s case, more recently in the IPL,” Bailey said on Tuesday.

“As the tournament proceeds, the short turnaround between fixtures makes it challenging to get players in at short notice in the event of injury.

“Matt provides the squad with an all-round skillset option while Jake provides further batting cover.

“Both players have exciting talents that can add to the squad if needed.

“If not, the experience will still be valuable in their respective development journeys at international level.”

Fraser-McGurk made 330 runs including four half-centuries at a stunning strike-rate of 234 for the Delhi Capitals in the just-completed IPL.

AUSTRALIA’S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Reserves: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.