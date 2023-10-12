AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penny Wong, Cheng Lei
Cheng Lei was greeted by Foreign Minister Penny Wong upon arriving at Melbourne Airport. Image by HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE (DFAT)
  • international law

Freed journalist may signal change for China relations

Kat Wong October 12, 2023

Fortune may smile on other Australians detained in China after journalist Cheng Lei was freed from her years-long imprisonment.

The former anchor for state-run China Global Television Network was accused of national security-related offences and arrested in August 2020.

She remained imprisoned in Beijing for the next three years, thousands of kilometres away from her partner and children.

But on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced she had returned home to Melbourne after the conclusion of legal processes in China.

“This is something we have advocated for, for a long time,” he told reporters.

“This has been the subject of ongoing discussions between the Australian and Chinese governments – we’ve continued to make representations on behalf of Australian citizens.”

Mr Albanese said he had two “good, constructive” meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang prior to her release.

Cheng Lei, Penny Wong
 Cheng Lei was detained in China for three years, separated from her partner and children. Image by HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE (DFAT) 

Ms Cheng’s homecoming could open the door for other Australians imprisoned in Beijing and an improvement to relations with China.

“What I’ve said about the relationship with China very clearly, is that we will co-operate where we can, we’ll disagree where we must and we’ll engage in our national interests,” Mr Albanese said.

“Dialogue is always a good idea, even with people who you have disagreements with – that is where understanding can be got.” 

Concerns still remain for Australian writer and activist Yang Hengjun, who has been detained in China since 2019 when he was arrested on allegations of espionage.

Diagnosed with a troubling kidney cyst and with lack of access to proper medical attention, Dr Yang’s situation has grown more dire, but he has been forced to await a verdict in his case with his judgement deferred.

Opposition spokesman for foreign affairs Simon Birmingham said the coalition remained “deeply concerned” for Dr Yang.

“(We urge) the Albanese government to use all available diplomatic means to equally secure his return and ensure his wellbeing.” 

On Wednesday, the prime minister said the government was still advocating on Dr Yang’s behalf.

“We manage each of these cases as separate consular matters and so we continue to advocate for Dr Yang’s interests, rights and wellbeing,” he said.

Mr Albanese is expected to travel to China before the end of the year.

