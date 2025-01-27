AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Kwinana Freeway in Perth.
Labor and the coalition have pledged to spend $350 million to upgrade the Kwinana Freeway in Perth. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Freeway cash splash as poll pitch enters the fast lane

Tess Ikonomou January 27, 2025

Anthony Albanese is back in Western Australia for the second time in weeks, wooing voters with big-spending election pledges as the major parties hone in on the key battleground state.

The prime minister announced $350 million to widen the Kwinana Freeway if elected in a bid to ease congestion for commuters, with state Labor promising to match the funding for a total of $700 million.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton later said the coalition would match the pledge if it wins government.

Mr Albanese visited WA on Monday, returning to the state after he embarked on a whirlwind blitz earlier in January.

A federal election must be held by May 17 and a new poll shows the prime minister’s approval ratings continue to slide.

The latest Newspoll revealed 53 per cent of voters thought the opposition would win at the election, in its own right or as a minority, compared to 47 per cent for Labor.

The coalition has increased its lead on the government on a two-party preferred basis to 51-49 per cent, a rise of one percentage point compared to the previous poll.

Anthony Albanese
 Anthony Albanese is wooing voters in WA with more big-ticket funding pledges. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

The prime minister said his government was governing in the interests of all Australians and was building the nation’s future.

“There’ll be polls and the commentators will commentate on them, and certainly, what I understand is I don’t take election wins for granted,” he told reporters.

“We are working hard and fighting hard every day, not because it matters who drives the car with the flag on it, because what matters is what governments do for people and what they do for our country’s future.”

Labor will be eyeing off Moore, which is WA’s most hotly contested seat and held by the Liberal Party on a 0.9 per cent margin.

Peter Dutton
 Peter Dutton has matched Labor’s pledge to spend 0 million of federal money on a freeway upgrade. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

Moore MP Ian Goodenough lost a preselection contest for his federal seat and will run as an independent.

Mr Albanese pointed to the state as a future economic powerhouse.

“Western Australia will continue to be such a key role in driving national economic growth as one of the engine rooms of our national economy,” he said.

Mr  Dutton is also in Western Australia as the coalition seeks to hang onto its seats, while trying win back the electorate of Curtin from independent MP Kate Chaney.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.