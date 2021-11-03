 French should have read newspapers: Joyce - Australian Associated Press

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.
Barnaby Joyce says France should have known Australia was looking to scrap a submarine contract. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

French should have read newspapers: Joyce

Paul Osborne November 4, 2021

Media reports in February should have been enough to tip off France that Australia was looking to scrap a $90 billion submarine contract, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says.

France’s ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault told the National Press Club on Wednesday the Australian government had not been frank or open with his country about its intentions to axe the deal in favour of British and American nuclear-powered boats.

He questioned whether any of Australia’s global partners could now trust “Australia’s signature and commitment”.

His speech followed French President Emmanuel Macron accusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lying and misleading his government over how the submarine deal was proceeding in the lead-up to the contract’s cancellation.

Mr Morrison has denied misleading the French government and insists concerns about the submarine project had been raised for some time, with text messages from Mr Macron which appeared in media reports this week backing up his claim.

Asked whether his office had leaked the text messages, Mr Morrison said: “Claims had been made and those claims were refuted.”

“We had made very clear that there were very significant issues about us moving forward with this contract,” he told reporters.

Mr Joyce said news reports were circulating nine months ago and questions were asked in Senate estimates hearings a short time later.

“This feigning of a great surprise (by France)… it’s just not the truth,” Mr Joyce told the ABC.

He said all business contracts had terms for extensions, cessation and improvement.

“One of the terms of the contract (for the French submarines) was we had the right to get out of it if it wasn’t working out,” he said.

Australia would continue to respect France “because it is a great nation”, he said.

The Nationals leader also justified the text message leak.

“What else do you do? It either stands that you are a liar or you defend your position and say you are not.”

Mr Morrison returns to Australia on Thursday morning, following his trip to the G20 summit in Rome and COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

