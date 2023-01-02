Fritz ousts battling Zverev in United Cup

Taylor Fritz has added to Alexander Zverev’s struggles on his return from injury at the United Cup, hammering the former world No.2 6-1 6-4 in barely an hour.

World No.9 Fritz cantered through their Monday morning clash in just 64 minutes in Sydney, earning the United States an early 1-0 advantage in the new mixed teams event.

Compatriot Madison Keys then beat Jule Niemeier 6-2 6-3 to leave the United States just one win shy of qualifying for the city-based final that will precede the semi-finals, also to be contested in Sydney.

Zverev is playing for the first time since tearing three ligaments in his right ankle against Rafael Nadal in a French Open semi-final in June.

Now ranked No.12 in the world, his first match was a straight-sets loss to the Czech Republic’s world No.81 Jiri Lehecka on Saturday.

Big-hitting Fritz was a step up again and quickly exposed the German’s lack of mobility and match fitness.

In Perth, Stefanos Tsitsipas will lead Greece’s charge for a city final berth when he takes on Belgium’s David Goffin before France and Croatia begin their tie in the evening session.

Italy and Norway will play in Brisbane before women’s world No.1 Iga Swiatek of Poland plays Switzerland’s world No.12 Belinda Bencic in what shapes as a high-quality women’s singles clash to begin their tie.

Alex de Minaur is scheduled to face Nadal in Sydney later on Monday night, but Australia have already been relegated from finals calculations after unbeaten Great Britain upset Spain on Sunday.