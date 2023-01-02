AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
USA tennis player Taylor Fritz in action at the United Cup in Sydney.
USA's Taylor Fritz got the better of Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 in the United Cup in Sydney. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Fritz ousts battling Zverev in United Cup

Murray Wenzel January 2, 2023

Taylor Fritz has added to Alexander Zverev’s struggles on his return from injury at the United Cup, hammering the former world No.2 6-1 6-4 in barely an hour.

World No.9 Fritz cantered through their Monday morning clash in just 64 minutes in Sydney, earning the United States an early 1-0 advantage in the new mixed teams event.

Compatriot Madison Keys then beat Jule Niemeier 6-2 6-3 to leave the United States just one win shy of qualifying for the city-based final that will precede the semi-finals, also to be contested in Sydney. 

Zverev is playing for the first time since tearing three ligaments in his right ankle against Rafael Nadal in a French Open semi-final in June.

Now ranked No.12 in the world, his first match was a straight-sets loss to the Czech Republic’s world No.81 Jiri Lehecka on Saturday.

Big-hitting Fritz was a step up again and quickly exposed the German’s lack of mobility and match fitness.

In Perth, Stefanos Tsitsipas will lead Greece’s charge for a city final berth when he takes on Belgium’s David Goffin before France and Croatia begin their tie in the evening session.

Italy and Norway will play in Brisbane before women’s world No.1 Iga Swiatek of Poland plays Switzerland’s world No.12 Belinda Bencic in what shapes as a high-quality women’s singles clash to begin their tie.

Alex de Minaur is scheduled to face Nadal in Sydney later on Monday night, but Australia have already been relegated from finals calculations after unbeaten Great Britain upset Spain on Sunday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.