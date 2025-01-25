AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Grace Tame meets Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon.
Grace Tame wore a provocative T-shirt when meeting the PM at an Australian of the Year event. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • award and prize

From side-eye to show stopper as Tame stuns PM

Abe Maddison January 25, 2025

A provocative act by former Australian of the Year Grace Tame has stolen the limelight – again – at a morning tea with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for recipients of the 2025 awards. 

The 2021 winner wore a “F*** Murdoch” T-shirt when she was greeted by Mr Albanese and his fiancee, Jodie Haydon, at The Lodge in Canberra on Saturday.

The PM and Ms Haydon smiled and greeted Ms Tame, but there was no visible reaction to the incendiary statement on her shirt. 

Grace Tame meets Anthony Albanese.
 Grace Tame, the Australian of the Year for 2021, meets Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

In 2022, the outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual assault also stirred controversy when she attended the same event as the outgoing Australian of the Year.

When Ms Tame and her fiance Max Heerey arrived, they were greeted by then prime minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny, who congratulated them on their recent engagement.

But Ms Tame remained stony faced as they posed for photographs, which famously captured her giving Mr Morrison an ice-cold “side-eye” expression.

She later addressed that moment on Twitter, commenting that the survival of abuse culture “is dependent on submissive smiles, self-defeating surrenders and hypocrisy”.

“What I did wasn’t an act of martyrdom in the gender culture war,” she wrote.

“It’s true that many women are sick of being told to smile, often by men, for the benefit of men. But it’s not just women who are conditioned to smile and conform to the visibly rotting status-quo. It’s all of us.”

Ms Tame had been highly critical of Mr Morrison and his government’s response to allegations of sexual assault and toxic workplace culture in federal parliament.

T﻿he winners of the 2025 Australian of the Year Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Canberra on Saturday.

More than 30 finalists are in the running to be named Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia’s Local Hero.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.