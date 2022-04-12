AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION CAMPAIGN
Scott Morrison says a new investment will secure domestic fuel production amid global uncertainty. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Fuel refiners get $250m to shore up supply

Dominic Giannini April 13, 2022

Two federal government grants of $125 million will go to two refiners in Queensland and Victoria to shore up Australia’s domestic supply of fuel.

The grants will be matched by the Ampol refinery in Brisbane and the Viva Energy refinery in Geelong for major facility upgrades and to strengthen local production.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the investment will secure domestic fuel production and supply amid global uncertainty stemming from events like the conflict in Ukraine.

“COVID-19, the Russian war in Ukraine and trade restrictions have disrupted global supply chains and Australia is not immune,” he said.

“Oil refineries literally fuel a stronger economy and these investments will help keep our truckies, miners, defence force and farmers moving across Australia.”

An extra 500 construction jobs will be added across both refineries, the prime minister said.

The projects are expected to be completed before the end of 2024.

The funding comes from a fuel security package announced in the 2021/22 budget.

Mr Morrison’s election campaign had a hiccup overnight in Sydney where he was confronted by an angry man at a private event.

The 20-year-old, later told to leave Penrith’s Nepean Rowing Club by police, postage footage to TikTok of his approach to Mr Morrison.

“Scomo, across the river here, across the Nepean River, people lost their houses and they were burned. You’re a disgrace – you are a disgrace,” the man can be heard saying in the video.

He is identified online as a “progressive activist” and member of Young Labor.

Mr Morrison will start the third day of the campaign trail in western Sydney after a day-two blitz through marginal seats spruiking the government’s economic credentials.

During a visit to a manufacturing plant in Parramatta, he pledged to create 1.3 million jobs over the next five years.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.