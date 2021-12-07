Fugitive Peter Foster found in Victoria

Serial conman Peter Foster’s six months on the run has ended in regional Victoria as senior police praising the “dogged detective work” used to uncover him.

A Queensland arrest warrant was issued for the 59-year-old on May 20 after Foster failed to appear that day in a Sydney court over an alleged multi-million-dollar Bitcoin scam.

His electronic monitoring device, which was a condition of his bail, also stopped sending a signal.

Federal police caught up with Foster on Tuesday near the Macedon Ranges town of Gisborne, northwest of Melbourne.

“The AFP Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and Queensland Police have worked together for six months to find this man and some dogged detective work has allowed us to make this arrest today,” Australian Federal Police Commissioner Richard Chin said.

Foster was initially arrested in Port Douglas in August 2020 on fraud-related charges filed in NSW.

The 15 charges were related to allegations he posed as a man called Bill Dawson and extricated 120 Bitcoin from a Hong Kong man in 2019 and 2020.

Granted strict bail in March, Foster failed to appear in May for a scheduled plea hearing in Sydney, despite being cited earlier that day by his lawyer.

As Foster started life on the run, NSW prosecutors dropped the charges and Queensland police subsequently issued a fresh warrant over the same allegations.

Days later, another lawyer for Foster told a Brisbane court his client was planning to hand himself in and plead not guilty.

Foster was a “charismatic crook” and a “charismatic good bloke” but “not the villain in this”, Chris Hannay said.

The AFP is expected to detail elements of the conman’s Victorian arrest during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.