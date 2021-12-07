 Fugitive Peter Foster found in Victoria - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
PETER FOSTER COURT
Conman Peter Foster has been arrested in Victoria six months after failing to face a Sydney court. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • fraud

Fugitive Peter Foster found in Victoria

Luke Costin December 7, 2021

Serial conman Peter Foster’s six months on the run has ended in regional Victoria as senior police praising the “dogged detective work” used to uncover him.

A Queensland arrest warrant was issued for the 59-year-old on May 20 after Foster failed to appear that day in a Sydney court over an alleged multi-million-dollar Bitcoin scam.

His electronic monitoring device, which was a condition of his bail, also stopped sending a signal.

Federal police caught up with Foster on Tuesday near the Macedon Ranges town of Gisborne, northwest of Melbourne.

“The AFP Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and Queensland Police have worked together for six months to find this man and some dogged detective work has allowed us to make this arrest today,” Australian Federal Police Commissioner Richard Chin said.

Foster was initially arrested in Port Douglas in August 2020 on fraud-related charges filed in NSW.

The 15 charges were related to allegations he posed as a man called Bill Dawson and extricated 120 Bitcoin from a Hong Kong man in 2019 and 2020.

Granted strict bail in March, Foster failed to appear in May for a scheduled plea hearing in Sydney, despite being cited earlier that day by his lawyer.

As Foster started life on the run, NSW prosecutors dropped the charges and Queensland police subsequently issued a fresh warrant over the same allegations.

Days later, another lawyer for Foster told a Brisbane court his client was planning to hand himself in and plead not guilty.

Foster was a “charismatic crook” and a “charismatic good bloke” but “not the villain in this”, Chris Hannay said.

The AFP is expected to detail elements of the conman’s Victorian arrest during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.