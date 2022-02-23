Fugitive Potter extradited to Melbourne

A convicted killer who eluded authorities for more than a decade has arrived in Melbourne accompanied by police.

A 12-year manhunt for Graham Gene Potter ended in far north Queensland on Monday, when detectives found him at a home in the Tablelands region.

The 64-year-old, who has been wanted since 2010 after allegedly failing to appear on drug and conspiracy to murder charges, was extradited to Victoria on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at he was led in handcuffs through Cairns airport ahead of flying to Melbourne, Potter said he felt good and had spent his years on the run “living life” and “avoiding being killed”.

Queensland Police said he was living under a fake name “Josh Lawson” and biometric testing was needed to confirm his identity following his arrest at Ravenshoe, south of Cairns.

While he’s been “keeping a low profile”, police said he had assimilated with some members of the local community.

No one has been charged in connection with Potter’s hiding spot.

Potter was allegedly hired in 2008 to kill a man at a wedding of the son of Melbourne underworld figure Mick Gatto.

He also faces charges over a $440 million ecstasy and cocaine haul the same year.

Potter served 15 years in jail for the 1981 mutilation and murder of NSW woman Kim Barry.

He is expected to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court via videolink late Wednesday or on Thursday.