SCOTT MORRISON SPACE DISCOVERY LAUNCH
Scott Morrison has announced a $65 million federal funding commitment for the space industry. Image by Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Funding boost for Aussie space ambitions

Maeve Bannister February 25, 2022

Australian technologies – and a home-grown astronaut – will be launched into space after the federal government announced a multi-million dollar boost to the industry. 

More than $65 million in funding, to be announced on Friday, will be put towards getting Australian-made technologies into space and making Down Under a destination to launch from. 

The funding will also help the Australian Space Agency start its mission to get an Australian astronaut back into space. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the task will need Australian jobs, technologies and businesses to be able to get off the ground. 

“Any astronaut and any spacecraft has a team of thousands behind them, not to mention invaluable technology and research and carefully manufactured parts,” he said. 

The government will co-invest $32 million of the funding to develop up to three new or existing spaceports or launch sites across Australia.

The Australian Space Agency will receive half the funding to procure and provide spaceflights and services for the Australian space sector.

This will help the sector gain a “flight qualification” which has previously been a barrier to getting technology from the laboratory into space.

The government will co-invest the other $32 million into the development of up to three new or existing spaceports or launch sites across Australia.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall says the investment is a boost for the state’s space sector.

“South Australia is unequivocally the ‘space state’ – we have already created nearly 1600 space jobs in the state and today’s announcement is going to see that number take off,” he said. 

