Funds available as buildings lost to Grampians bushfire

One home has been lost and seven sheds and other structures have been destroyed as the Grampians bushfire continues to burn out of control.

Cooler, settled conditions have given fire crews a chance to begin damage assessments, but the more than 640km-perimeter blaze that has scorched 74,000 hectares is expected to burn for weeks to come.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to confirm the rest of the impact assessment,” State Control Centre spokesman Luke Hegarty said.

Disaster assistance payments are being made available as cooler weather gives crews breathing room to assess property losses from a huge bushfire in Victoria. Video by Diego Fedele

One home and six sheds were destroyed in Moyston, along with another non-residential structure in Pomonal, a town ravaged by fire earlier this year.

“These numbers will continue to evolve over the next couple of days,” Mr Hegarty said.

Emergency services have also reported significant livestock losses.

All emergency warnings have been downgraded to watch and act alerts in and around western Victoria’s Grampians National Park, but the area from Long Gully Road to College Road remains unsafe.

Residents from Halls Gap, the tourist hub and gateway to the park, can return home but they will have to show proof of address, and have been urged to watch conditions closely.

“Look out for changes in conditions such as increased winds, change in wind direction, or increased smoke in the area. They should be triggers for you to consider enacting your fire plan,” Mr Hegarty said.

“Tourists to the area cannot enter Halls Gap at this time.”

Emergency warnings have been downgraded to watch and act around Victoria’s Grampians National Park. Image by HANDOUT/STATE CONTROL CENTRE

Conditions in western Victoria are expected to remain settled and mild until Sunday, before westerly winds give way to warmer northerlies on Monday.

Hardship payments have become available for those with homes in evacuation areas or who have had property damaged by the fires, via the state and federal-funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Assistance includes a one-off payment of $680 per adult and $340 per child up to a maximum of $2380 per eligible family to help cover the costs of essentials like food, clothing, medication and accommodation, Federal Emergency Management Minister Jenny McAllister said.

A fire crew in the Grampians region of Victoria. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS

“While it will be some time before we know the full impacts, we know families and households will be feeling the impacts particularly keenly during the Christmas period,” Ms McAllister said.

Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said the state would continue to work with the federal government to assist impacted Victorians.

“The recent bushfires have had an enormous impact on surrounding communities – this is felt most strongly by the families who had to leave their homes at Christmas time.”

Crews battling the Grampians blaze will face high temperatures and westerly winds on Monday. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS

As fire crews in Victoria enjoy the cool change, a total fire ban has been issued for NSW’s northern slopes region, as dry conditions, gusty winds and temperatures into the high 30s descend on Tamworth, Wydir, Inverell and Liverpool Plains.

“We do have heatwave conditions continuing, and warnings current for northeastern parts of New South Wales and much of Queensland,” weather bureau meteorologist Sarah Scully said.

Showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening may be severe, she said.

Back in Victoria, despite the cool change providing respite this weekend, the blaze is expected to burn well into the new year due to dry conditions and the difficult, mountainous terrain for firefighters.