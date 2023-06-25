AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The scene of a bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley.
The first funeral for one of 10 people who died in a bus crash in NSW is about to take place. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • funeral

Funeral for a victim of Hunter bus crash to take place

Duncan Murray June 26, 2023

Friends and loved ones will farewell NSW Hunter Valley bus crash victim Angus Andrew Craig, in the first funeral following the tragedy that claimed 10 lives.

A service will be held at Worrigee in Nowra on NSW South Coast on Monday, a short drive from Sanctuary Point where the 28-year-old grew up.

Mr Craig was among those travelling home from a wedding when the bus they were on rolled onto its side at Greta on its way to Singleton,at about 11.30pm on Sunday June 11.

An obituary published on the funeral director’s website describes Mr Craig as “loved by his extended family and by so many friends that he called family”.

He is remembered as an adored son, much loved brother and brother-in-law and beloved partner of Isabella.

Attendees are being asked to make a donation to a cancer research charity of their choice in lieu of flowers.

Mr Craig worked with mining company BHP, a job which led to a move to Brisbane and then to Singleton, the small Hunter town where many of the bus crash victims as well as bride and groom were living. 

Many of them were actively involved with the Singleton Roosters Australian rules football club, which recently postponed its 40th anniversary celebrations due to the crash.

Investigations into the tragedy continue after bus driver Brett Button, 58, was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

NSW Police alleged the bus was going too fast to negotiate a roundabout, causing it to crash.

Mr Craig’s funeral will get underway at the Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens and Lawn Cemetery in Worrigee at 11am on Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.