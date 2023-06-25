Funeral for a victim of Hunter bus crash to take place

Friends and loved ones will farewell NSW Hunter Valley bus crash victim Angus Andrew Craig, in the first funeral following the tragedy that claimed 10 lives.

A service will be held at Worrigee in Nowra on NSW South Coast on Monday, a short drive from Sanctuary Point where the 28-year-old grew up.

Mr Craig was among those travelling home from a wedding when the bus they were on rolled onto its side at Greta on its way to Singleton,at about 11.30pm on Sunday June 11.

An obituary published on the funeral director’s website describes Mr Craig as “loved by his extended family and by so many friends that he called family”.

He is remembered as an adored son, much loved brother and brother-in-law and beloved partner of Isabella.

Attendees are being asked to make a donation to a cancer research charity of their choice in lieu of flowers.

Mr Craig worked with mining company BHP, a job which led to a move to Brisbane and then to Singleton, the small Hunter town where many of the bus crash victims as well as bride and groom were living.

Many of them were actively involved with the Singleton Roosters Australian rules football club, which recently postponed its 40th anniversary celebrations due to the crash.

Investigations into the tragedy continue after bus driver Brett Button, 58, was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

NSW Police alleged the bus was going too fast to negotiate a roundabout, causing it to crash.

Mr Craig’s funeral will get underway at the Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens and Lawn Cemetery in Worrigee at 11am on Monday.