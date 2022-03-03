AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Resident Robert Bialowas in his flood-affected house in Lismore.
Resident Robert Bialowas in his flood-affected house in Lismore, northern NSW. Image by JASON O’BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Further flood assistance flagged

Dominic Giannini March 4, 2022

The Commonwealth is working with Queensland to deliver further support to flood-affected areas, asking the state government for a list of projects where funding is required to rebuild. 

It comes as the federal government announced a joint $435 million support package with NSW on Thursday, with a second package in the works. 

The package includes grants of up to $75,000 for primary producers and up to $50,000 for small businesses and not-for-profit organisations.

Large parts of Queensland and NSW remain underwater after heavy rain and flash flooding over the preceding days. 

Southeast Queensland remains on alert for life-threatening floods from dangerous thunderstorms after deluges killed nine people and damaged over 17,000 properties in the state. 

In NSW, Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, South Coast and the Hunter region also remain on alert for more flooding. 

The cleanup continues on the state’s north coast in cities like Lismore which was hit by the region’s worst floods on record. 

Shortages of critical supplies like food, fuel and fresh water also remain. 

Supply chain problems caused by rising water blocking critical road and rail links led to the prime minister convening a roundtable with key ministers and officials on Thursday.

Defence chief Angus Campbell, Emergency Management Minister Bridget McKenzie and disaster assistance coordinator Joe Buffone attended.

Since the flooding disaster, $62.7 million in disaster recovery payments have been provided in relation to 52,000 claims lodged with the federal government.

