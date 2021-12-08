 Further help for first home buyers: PM - Australian Associated Press

HOUSING MARKET STOCK
The scheme helps first home buyers and single-parent families get into their own home sooner. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Further help for first home buyers: PM

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
December 9, 2021

The Morrison government is aiming to assist more than 4600 Australians to buy their first home under its home guarantee scheme.

The scheme helps first home buyers and single-parent families get into their own home sooner with a deposit of as little as five per cent or two per cent respectively.

Under the scheme, the government will reissue up to 4651 unused guarantees for first home buyers from the 2020/21 financial year who haven’t had an opportunity to purchase their first home, including because of COVID disruptions.

“We want more first home buyers to get into the place of their dreams,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“The pandemic and lockdowns have interrupted the plans of many home buyers this year, so this is about ensuring we give thousands more families the opportunity they need.”

Housing Minister Michael Sukkar said coupled with HomeBuilder and the first home super saver scheme, more than 300,000 Australians had been helped into home ownership.

This includes almost 60,000 Australians through the home guarantee scheme.

“The Morrison government will continue to provide Australians who have that aspiration to go and buy a home, the opportunity to go and achieve that,” Mr Sukkar said.

