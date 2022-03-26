Future Aussie barons plug into nickel

With demand at a record high as economies look to decarbonise, the time for nickel is right, Andrew Penkethman insists.

The Ardea Resources boss is sitting on a world-leading resource in what he says is the world’s best operating jurisdiction. And he’s not alone.

The federal government is focused on future economy ingredients such as cobalt, lithium and rare earths.

Producing and exporting these minerals could create more than 50,000 jobs in southern Western Australia, the Pilbara and South Australia by 2050, according to the Department of Industry’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

Nickel, although vital for the world’s electric vehicles, wind turbines, hydro-electric blades and other clean energy components, is curiously missing from Australia’s priority critical mineral list.

But the granting of major project status to Ardeas’ Kalgoorlie Nickel Project at the very least acknowledges its strategic significance and the project’s massive potential.

Mr Penkethman points to the “outstanding demand fundamentals” around nickel’s traditional uses like making stainless steel as well as the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery supply chain.

As MD of an ASX-listed resources company, with everything it has going for it, “I have a tremendous opportunity to develop a project that will provide benefits for all of our stake holders for decades”, he says.

On the world stage, the International Energy Agency is paying close attention to critical minerals and their role in the electrification of transport and energy storage.

It says 60 to 70 per cent of the total demand for nickel and cobalt will likely go to clean energy technologies to meet global emissions reductions goals.

“Electric vehicles and battery storage have already displaced consumer electronics to become the largest consumer of lithium and are set to take over from stainless steel as the largest end-user of nickel by 2040,” the agency adds.

Ratings and research firm Standard & Poor’s Global is forecasting a pivotal year for the energy transition, as new technologies gain momentum.

One of the signposts is stronger electric vehicle sales, it says in a new report, something generated to date by government support through tax incentives and mandates.

“While policy will continue to be supportive, we expect an acceleration in EV sales in 2022 driven more by actions taken by automakers themselves,” SP Global says.

In total, it expects a record nine million new electric cars, utes and vans to hit the the world’s roads, representing a 40 per cent increase.

Investments in battery manufacturing will yield cost reductions, the range of models will expand and investments will be made in charging infrastructure.

Australian nickel-cobalt play NiCo Resources is already one of the most successful listings so far in 2022 – up five-fold since an Australian stock exchange debut in January.

Its focus is on an area that straddles the Western Australian-South Australia border, taking in the nickel-cobalt riches available at Wingellina (WA), and the Claude Hills (SA) and Mt Davies (SA) project areas.

Strategic stakeholder Blackstone Minerals considers the exploration areas of particular importance to growing trading relationships between Australia and Asia, particularly South Korea.

“Historically, the Central Musgrave Project has generated significant interest from major battery metals players including Posco and Samsung,” it says.

Meanwhile the new favoured status of the Ardea’s nickel project is expected to attract private capital and will streamline the approval process with both commonwealth and state regulators.

On a federal level, the company will get strong support from multiple government departments, including the Critical Minerals Facilitation Office and Major Project Facilitation Agency.

The new major project tag also smooths the way for potential project funding from Export Finance Australia.

Mr Penkethman says nickel is classified as a critical mineral elsewhere because of limited global resources, supply chain security issues and its importance in the transition to a low carbon future.

“I expect nickel will be classified as a critical mineral in Australia in the future,” he says.

Regardless, Ardea has a definitive feasibility study underway to determine the extent of the resource and financial metrics based on 3.5 million tonnes per annum.

“The project is expected to be highly profitable at a nickel price of $US19,000 ($A25,500) per tonne,” Mr Penkethman says.

Prices spiked to $US100,000 earlier this month, surging an unprecedented $70,000 in hours and prompting the London Metals Exchange to suspend trade.

While significant nickel production in Russia and Ukraine have been disrupted by Moscow’s invasion of the former Soviet satellite, traders blame a bad bet by a Chinese manufacturing tycoon for the disorderly market.

“While I don’t expect nickel prices to go back to $US100,000 per tonne in the near future, I do expect compelling prices to continue for the foreseeable future,” Ardea’s boss says.

He plans to do more than dig raw materials out of the ground.

The base case is for an end product called Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate, which is needed by the lithium-ion battery sector.

He says the company is also running a strategic partner process and has already produced quality specification nickel and cobalt sulphate during a pilot plant program completed in 2018.

“We are also looking at the potential to produce more downstream products, such as precursor cathode active material,” Mr Penkethman says.

The material is another key component of lithium-ion batteries to power electric vehicles.

“All these products can be produced in Western Australia,” he says.

The US Geological Survey director has presented the 2022 final list of 50 critical minerals there, adding nickel.

A spokesman for Resources Minister Keith Pitt says Australia’s critical minerals list is regularly reviewed in the evolving global context and updated as required.

“Nickel is not on the critical minerals list in Australia,” he says.

Yet.