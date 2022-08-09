Gallen vows to take out two Queenslanders

Paul Gallen is pledging to knock out two Queenslanders in one night after committing to a boxing challenge not attempted in more than 130 years.

The retired rugby league great and former NSW series-winning captain will take on former State of Origin rivals Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant on the same card in Brisbane on September 13.

Gallen (12-2-1) will be following in the footsteps of Australia’s first ever world champion, Albert ‘Young Griffo’ Griffiths in 1890, in lining up two opponents back to back.

Former Maroons teammates turned pugilistic foes Hodges and Hannant taunted each other before their June showdown that the winner should get to face Gallen, before Hodges prevailed in a unanimous points decision.

But now Gallen wants both.

“I said in the lead-up to their last fight that there’d be nothing more enjoyable than getting to bash two Queenslanders in one night and here we are,” Queensland’s public enemy No.1 said on Tuesday.

“These two couldn’t get my name out of their mouths in the lead-up to their last fight. Be careful what you wish for guys because I’m coming to swing and swing hard and I won’t stop until you are both on the floor regretting the decision.

“I’m actually pumped that the fight is in Brisbane and I couldn’t care less about the crowd. They can boo me all they want but that will only give me more energy to go out and put on a show.”

Promoter and fellow former NRL premiership winner George Rose from No Limit Boxing is tipping Gallen to live up to his promise.

“Paul Gallen is one of Australia’s toughest ever athletes,” Rose said.

“But there’s no question that this is going to be a massive challenge for him. He’s attempting to defeat two opponents in a single evening, deep inside enemy territory.

“Gal’s never once backed down from a challenge, so when we told him there’s an opportunity to take not one, but two Queenslanders in one night, he said ‘where do I sign down?’

“We’re working through the details of exactly how the fights will take shape but I guarantee you won’t want to miss it.”

In the co-main event, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Harry Garside – undefeated in three professional bouts – will look to defend his Australian lightweight title against Miles Zalewski (11-2).