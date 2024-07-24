AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Site of future Olympic athletes' village in Hamilton, Brisbane
The main athletes' village being built on Brisbane River will no longer be used ahead of the Games. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Games village no longer earmarked for social housing

Savannah Meacham July 24, 2024

The keys to a major Brisbane 2032 athletes’ village won’t be handed to the homeless ahead of the Games after a Queensland government backflip.

Construction of Brisbane Olympic villages had been fast tracked after the state government announced they would be used to help ease the housing crisis pre-Games.

At least 2000 dwellings will be built for Olympic athletes at Hamilton in Brisbane’s north with other villages on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

OLYMPIC ATHLETES VILLAGE BRISBANE 2032
 At least 2000 dwellings will be built for Olympic athletes in Brisbane’s north. Image by HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND GOVERNMENT 

The main village at Hamilton looks set to be kept in pristine condition for the athletes, barely a year since the state government announced it would be offered for temporary accommodation.

“We are currently not planning to use the constructed dwellings for temporary accommodation to then transfer into Games mode to then transfer into permanent mode,” Economic Development Queensland general manager Debbie McNamara told a hearing on Wednesday.

There were plans instead to bring forward alternate land for social and affordable housing, Ms McNamara said.

She did not confirm or deny whether the Hamilton village would lie vacant ahead of the Games.

OLYMPIC ATHLETES VILLAGE BRISBANE 2032
 Athletes’ villages will also be built on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast. Image by HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND GOVERNMENT 

Housing is a key issue ahead of Queensland’s October election with the state government planning to build one million homes by 2046, including 53,500 social homes.

Brisbane 2032 infrastructure has also been a hot topic after the government ignored an independent review’s recommendation to build a new $3.4 billion stadium.

It instead opted to revamp ageing facilities including a $1.6 billion facelift for the 49-year-old Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre.

The government revealed costing still had not been completed for the site.

“We are going through the project validation case,” Infrastructure Minister Grace Grace said.

The business case may change the initial $1.6 billion price tag, State Development Department director-general Graham Fraine conceded.

“There has not been any further updated cost, that is the work that will be undertaken during the course of doing the project validation report,” he said.

Deputy Opposition Leader Jarrod Bleijie claimed the plan remained speculative without a finished business case.

He asked Ms Grace whether Queenslanders should be embarrassed by the government’s handling of the Games.

“We will never be embarrassed … I do not believe Queensland is embarrassed,” she said.

Queensland government Gabba plan
 The Queensland government proposed a

billion plan to expand and redevelop the Gabba. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

A proposed Gabba rebuild was also raised after a senior bureaucrat revealed the abandoned project’s initial $1 billion price tag was not based on analysis.

Former premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spruiked the $1 billion cost during their Games bid.

Department of Premier and Cabinet director-general Mike Kaiser said a business case had not been completed to back that price.

“A $1 billion cost for the Gabba … was not based on any analysis at all,” he told the hearing.

Mr Kaiser said investigations later found the “value for money” cost for the rebuild would be $2.7 billion.

The Gabba rebuild has been scrapped but the venue will undergo a minor upgrade before it hosts the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies.

Olympic upgrades for the Gabba as well as Suncorp Stadium have not been fully costed.

