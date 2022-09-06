Garside ruled out of Brisbane title fight

Olympic boxing medallist Harry Garside has been ruled out of his Australian lightweight title defence on the Paul Gallen undercard next week due to a hand injury.

Garside has had ongoing trouble with his knuckles, undergoing surgery after clinching a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games.

The 25-year-old, who hasn’t fought since his May title fight with Layton McFerran, was due to take on Miles Zalewski next Thursday in Brisbane before Gallen’s two-fight challenge with fellow ex-league stars Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant.

But Garside said the injury flared at training, forcing his withdrawal.

It’s unclear if he will again require surgery.

“I’m sorry to everyone that was excited to see me back in the ring that I won’t be there next week, especially to my opponent,” Garside said.

“I know Miles put himself through a massive camp just like I did but I have to listen to my doctors and my team as I am only at the very beginning of my boxing journey.

“It’s definitely challenging mentally and physically because you put so much on yourself to be at the absolute peak come fight night but I couldn’t risk my future by going into a fight less than 100 per cent.”

