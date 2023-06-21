AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kim Garth bowls for Australia against Pakistan in an ODI.
Kim Garth is in line to represent Australia in Test cricket, having previously played for Ireland. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Garth chance for Test first, Schutt to be overlooked

Scott Bailey June 21, 2023

Kim Garth is firming to become the first overseas convert to play a Test for Australia, with selectors set to overlook Megan Schutt for the women’s Ashes opener.

The selectors are yet to confirm their side for Thursday’s Trent Bridge Test but Garth is favoured to win the final spot in Australia’s bowling attack and partner Darcie Brown as a front-line quick.

Schutt will not be picked in the XI, with the experienced front-line bowler to miss a third straight Test match.

The South Australian was not available for the Test against India in 2021-22 due to the birth of her child, with selectors opting to rest her for the Ashes Test later that summer after she contracted COVID-19.

One of Australia’s finest seam bowlers over the past decade, Schutt has played four Tests and taken nine wickets at an average of 20.11.

The 30-year-old remains part of Australia’s plans for the white-ball matches in the multi-format series. 

She remains ranked No.4 and No.6 in the world in One-Day International and Twenty20 cricket respectively.

Schutt’s non-selection has opened the door for Garth to make her Test debut, unless coaching staff opt to instead pick a third front-line spinner, given the array of pace-bowling allrounders.

Born in Dublin, Garth played 51 T20s for Ireland before moving to Australia in 2019. She became eligible for her adopted homeland last year.

If picked, she will become the first men’s or women’s player to represent Australia in a Test after previously playing for another nation in any format of the game.

“Playing a Test is not something I ever dreamed of possibly doing,” Garth told AAP.

“If I do get the nod, I am very excited to get that red ball in my hand.”

Garth has a South Africa-born father and, while the Proteas were the preferred team at home, watching Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff at the 2005 Ashes remains a prominent memory for the 27-year-old right-hander.

She is one of the few players in Australia’s squad with significant experience bowling a Dukes ball, having used them growing up.

“It’s not completely new but it has been a long time since I bowled with the Dukes ball,” Garth said.

“We’ve had a really good lead up into this series. There has definitely been a good red-ball focus. 

“I have been bowling with it for five or six weeks. I feel like I have a good grasp of it.

“My main weapon is trying to swing the ball, and the Dukes ball gives me the best opportunity to try and do that for long periods.”

If selected, Garth would likely be one of two debutants, with the uncapped Phoebe Litchfield expected to open alongside Beth Mooney.

