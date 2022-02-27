AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Microsoft founder Bill Gates (file image)
Bill Gates say Australia's pandemic response should be followed globally in future outbreaks. Image by AP PHOTO
  • virus diseases

Gates urges ‘Aussie response’ to pandemics

Colin Brinsden February 28, 2022

Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been labelled “gold standard” by Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft.

Mr Gates, who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon.

He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last week a new outbreak in the future would likely require much stricter policies in its early days than how most of the world enacted against COVID-19.

“If every country does what Australia did, then you wouldn’t be calling (the next outbreak) a pandemic,” Mr Gates said.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet believes the removal of masks in his state and others will help spur economic activity and job creation in Australia’s cities.

COVID-19 mask mandates were lifted and dance floors reopened across the eastern states from Friday, although face coverings are still required in NSW, Victoria and the ACT in high-risk settings such as public transport, aged care facilities, airports and hospitals.

“We’ve seen a strong return to activity in the city and that’s incredibly important because when Sydney goes well, the state and the country goes well off the back of it,” Mr Perrottet told reporters on Sunday.

“With face masks being removed for the office, I think we will see a lot more people return to the city tomorrow … as people return to work, that’s incredibly important and that will spur economic activity and jobs in our cities.”

There are exceptions for some school students in Victoria and the ACT, who will still have to keep their masks on for now, while Queensland will ease mask rules and density limits this week.

Mandates remain in Western Australia, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

However, the impact – if any – of these eased restrictions are yet to be reflected in the daily infection counts.

NSW added 6014 new infections to its caseload on Sunday and recorded a further seven deaths.

Victoria recorded another 5052 infections and 17 deaths, while in the ACT there were 495 cases.

In Queensland there were 3571 cases and one death, in SA 1476 infections and two deaths.

Tasmania recorded 676 cases, the NT 368 and WA 1027.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.