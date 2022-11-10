AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mick Gatto (file image)
Mick Gatto is applying to have his defamation case against the ABC considered by the High Court. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Gatto defamation appeal bid in High Court

Dominic Giannini November 11, 2022

Underworld veteran Mick Gatto’s case against the ABC will be aired in the nation’s highest court as he seeks redress from the public broadcaster for allegedly implying he was a hitman and murderer. 

Gatto claims ABC journalists Nino Bucci and Sarah Farnsworth implied he threatened to kill gangland lawyer turned police informer Nicola Gobbo.

He initially sought an apology but then sued for the maximum defamation payout in Victoria’s Supreme Court.

He lost that case and a Victorian Court of Appeal bid was also dismissed but vowed he would fight “tooth and nail all the way”.

The substance of Gatto’s case will not be heard by the High Court on Friday, as he seeks special leave to have the case prosecuted before Australia’s most senior judges.

They will then decide whether to preside over the case or dismiss the application, ending Gatto’s legal journey.

Gatto will be represented by former attorney-general Christian Porter who returned to his previous life in the legal profession after being forced to resign from cabinet and subsequently quitting politics. 

Barristers Guy Reynolds and Daniel Ward are also representing Gatto.

