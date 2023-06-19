AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AC/DC manager Crispin Dye who died after being bashed in 1993.
A NSW inquiry into gay hate crimes will examine the unsolved killing of AC/DC manager Crispin Dye. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Gay hate inquiry to probe AC/DC manager’s death

Sam McKeith June 20, 2023

A NSW inquiry into gay hate crimes is set to examine the unsolved killing of Crispin Dye, a manager of Australian rock band AC/DC nearly 30 years ago.

The 41-year-old was in the inner-city suburb of Surry Hills in December 1993 when he was assaulted and robbed of his wallet after drinking with friends.

He died in hospital of head injuries sustained in the attack.

An inquest in 1995 failed to shed light on the case, which was also looked at by Strike Force Parrabell, a police probe of deaths potentially linked to gay hate.

A NSW government reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Dye’s death has also led nowhere.

Despite the assault occurring amid a spate of gay hate murders, detectives have previously said they do not think the attack was motivated by homophobia.

The Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes that has been examining the deaths of gay people between 1970 and 2010, will probe the case on Tuesday.

Mr Dye’s case will conclude the ninth block of hearings in the inquiry.

The commissioner, Supreme Court Justice John Sackar, is due to deliver a final report to the government in August.

