AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ROBERT MALCOLM HATE CRIMES INQUIRY
Robert Malcolm was found severely injured in a derelict house in Sydney's Redfern in 1992. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • inquiry

Gay hate inquiry to probe postal worker’s death

Samantha Lock June 22, 2023

An inquiry into gay hate crimes will examine the murder of a man who was found bleeding from the head and with his pants down near his ankles more than 30 years ago.

Robert Malcolm was a single man who lived with his parents in suburban Sydney.

The 41-year-old worked in a clerical position at the GPO in Martin Place and was drinking with colleagues at the Menzies Hotel near Wynyard on a Friday evening in January 1992.

In the early hours of the next morning, Mr Malcolm was found in a derelict house in Eveleigh Street, Redfern. 

“He was lying on his back, bleeding from the head and with his pants and underpants down near his ankles,” a court was previously told.

Mr Malcolm was taken by ambulance to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he died from head injuries later that month.

His injuries were described as “extremely severe” including complex fractures to the base of the skull and the right side of the face, damage to the right eye, deep lacerations to the face, broken and missing teeth, and a fractured rib. 

Two men, one of them now deceased, were charged with his murder and a third, also now deceased, was charged as accessory after the fact.

All those charges were dismissed following a committal hearing in 1992.

NSW Police’s Strike Force Parrabell, set up to investigate historical cases with potential gay-hate bias motivations, classified the case as solved rather than unsolved and assigned it to the category of “no evidence of bias crime”.

Commissioner John Sackar is due to examine the decades-old case at the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTQI hate crimes, which has been examining various deaths that took place between 1970 and 2010.

Mr Malcolm’s case will form part of the 10th block of hearings.

The inquiry heard earlier this week multiple cases had been stymied by a series of blunders and delays including exhibits lost, a failure to test key evidence, a lack of forensic testing, confusion and mismanagement of evidence by NSW Police.

Justice Sackar on Tuesday chastised NSW Police for its unsatisfactory co-operation, saying the blunders meant work was being done “over and over again”.

“The record keeping of police is, on one view, somewhat questionable,” he said.

“At the moment, it’s bordering on shambolic.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

Fullstop Australia 1800 385 578

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.