Gay hate inquiry to probe postal worker’s death

An inquiry into gay hate crimes will examine the murder of a man who was found bleeding from the head and with his pants down near his ankles more than 30 years ago.

Robert Malcolm was a single man who lived with his parents in suburban Sydney.

The 41-year-old worked in a clerical position at the GPO in Martin Place and was drinking with colleagues at the Menzies Hotel near Wynyard on a Friday evening in January 1992.

In the early hours of the next morning, Mr Malcolm was found in a derelict house in Eveleigh Street, Redfern.

“He was lying on his back, bleeding from the head and with his pants and underpants down near his ankles,” a court was previously told.

Mr Malcolm was taken by ambulance to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he died from head injuries later that month.

His injuries were described as “extremely severe” including complex fractures to the base of the skull and the right side of the face, damage to the right eye, deep lacerations to the face, broken and missing teeth, and a fractured rib.

Two men, one of them now deceased, were charged with his murder and a third, also now deceased, was charged as accessory after the fact.

All those charges were dismissed following a committal hearing in 1992.

NSW Police’s Strike Force Parrabell, set up to investigate historical cases with potential gay-hate bias motivations, classified the case as solved rather than unsolved and assigned it to the category of “no evidence of bias crime”.

Commissioner John Sackar is due to examine the decades-old case at the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTQI hate crimes, which has been examining various deaths that took place between 1970 and 2010.

Mr Malcolm’s case will form part of the 10th block of hearings.

The inquiry heard earlier this week multiple cases had been stymied by a series of blunders and delays including exhibits lost, a failure to test key evidence, a lack of forensic testing, confusion and mismanagement of evidence by NSW Police.

Justice Sackar on Tuesday chastised NSW Police for its unsatisfactory co-operation, saying the blunders meant work was being done “over and over again”.

“The record keeping of police is, on one view, somewhat questionable,” he said.

“At the moment, it’s bordering on shambolic.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

Fullstop Australia 1800 385 578