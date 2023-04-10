Geelong, Cameron flex muscles in Hawks AFL hammering

Chris Scott has lauded Jeremy Cameron as the AFL’s best player after the key forward produced a masterclass in Geelong’s emphatic 82-point win over Hawthorn.

The Cats overcame a slow start, in which they coughed up the opening three goals, before putting their foot down during a 10-goal third term and powering away to a 19.13 (127) to 6.9 (45) victory at the MCG.

It was the Cats’ first win of their premiership defence and improved their record to 1-3 ahead of a meeting with lowly West Coast on neutral turf in the league’s Gather Round feature.

Cameron kept Geelong in the contest before halftime and finished with seven goals from 22 disposals, prompting Cats coach Scott’s high praise.

“I think he is (the best player in the game), but only if he’s better than Tom Stewart,” Scott said.

“I think his best footy is in front of him, too, which is exciting.

“I don’t need to spend too much time on the obvious things that people can see but geez he’s a competitor.”

Cats captain Patrick Dangerfield responded to criticism over his slow start to the season with 27 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal, and Tom Stewart stood tall in defence.

Mitch Duncan (31 disposals), Max Holmes (27) Isaac Smith (27) and Gryan Miers (24, one goal) were also busy for Geelong and Ollie Henry (two goals) had an impact as a substitute after replacing Jed Bews (concussion) at half-time.

Bews was hurt in a head clash with Hawthorn’s Conor Nash, while teammate Gary Rohan is facing possible suspension for a sling tackle on Changkuoth Jiath.

Hawks midfielder Will Day also faces scrutiny for a dumping tackle on Brad Close and ruckman Lloyd Meek will be looked at after he thrust a knee into Mark Blicavs at a first-quarter ruck contest.

Geelong’s dominant third quarter included a 22-0 advantage in forward entries as they piled on 10.5 (65) and kept the Hawks scoreless.

The Cats kicked 15 goals to one after halftime, putting their early-season struggles to bed after a 0-3 start to the campaign.

“We’ve got faith that our best footy’s at a high level but we knew that we had to fight really hard to get this game on our terms and build a bit of momentum in our season,” Scott said.

“Our second half, especially the third quarter, was a good sign for us and hopefully we can carry that momentum (forward).

“But we fully understand that there are going to be challenges throughout the year because the competition is just so even.”

Day (22 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances) worked hard against the tide for Hawthorn and veteran Luke Breust kicked three goals, including two early as the Hawks jumped to a 19-0 lead.

Hawthorn dominated clearances 24-10 in the first half and led by nine points at the main break but fell away dramatically against a far more experienced Cats outfit.

“We just couldn’t find any answers in any way,” Hawks coach Sam Mitchell said.

“We’re trying to find solutions for a young group to deal with adversity like that when it comes.”