Geelong have beaten Carlton by 30 points at the MCG.
Geelong have kept hold of top spot on the AFL ladder with a 30-point win over Carlton at the MCG. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Geelong flex muscles in AFL win over Blues

Oliver Caffrey July 16, 2022

Geelong have made an emphatic statement, dispatching Carlton by 30 points to consolidate their position on top of the AFL ladder.

Apart from a brief period in the first quarter, the Cats had the Blues’ measure at the MCG on Saturday night to canter to an eighth straight victory.

Geelong (13-4) have not tasted defeat since losing to St Kilda in round nine, making it back-to-back wins against finals teams after their convincing triumph over reigning premiers Melbourne last week.

Geelong had 27 fewer possessions than Carlton but used the ball more efficiently across every area of the ground to record a 12.13 (85) to 8.7 (55) win.

The Cats’ star forward duo Jeremy Cameron (three goals) and Tom Hawkins (two) had the better of their eagerly anticipated match-up against Carlton’s forward twin towers Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay.

Curnow played his part with three goals to be arguably the Blues’ most influential player but emerging Geelong defender Sam De Koning blanketed McKay (0.1, nine touches) in another classy display.

Cameron delivered the knockout punch when he snapped an extraordinary goal-of-the-year contender in the pocket late in the third quarter to give Geelong a 29-point buffer at the final break.

“I didn’t think three players won us the game; our small forwards were really dangerous, key forwards were a threat…(Carlton’s) really good players around the ball didn’t take the game away from us,” Geelong coach Chris Scott said.

“The players were able to adjust to the game and execute what was required at the right time because it was a pretty high-pressure game.”

The Blues managed just four goals for the rest of the game after booting four in a hurry late in the first term.

Carlton’s fierce pressure, a trademark of most of their best wins this season under coach Michael Voss, was lacking.

“(Geelong) were pretty methodical in the way that they played. I’d describe it as ruthlessly efficient in the way they went about it,” Voss said.

“We couldn’t stay at it for long enough, for periods of time we were quite close…but being able to hold when you need to, they were able to keep denying.”

Star midfielder Sam Walsh (33 possessions) worked tirelessly but skill errors cost the Blues dearly.

The only downside for Geelong was winger Sam Menegola being subbed out with concussion early in the game.

The result leaves Carlton (11-6) a game and percentage outside of the top-four with five games to play as they attempt to secure a finals spot for the first time since 2013.

Geelong will travel to the Adelaide Oval for a clash with the resurgent Port Adelaide next Saturday while the Blues will host GWS at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

