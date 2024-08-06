AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tom Hawkins
Cats premiership star Tom Hawkins will return from injury in the round-one clash with Collingwood. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Geelong’s games-record holder Hawkins to retire

Oliver Caffrey August 6, 2024

Geelong’s games-record holder Tom Hawkins will retire at season’s end, ending a “generational” AFL career.

On the same day Richmond superstar Dustin Martin called it quits, the triple premiership player on Tuesday told his Cats teammates he would be bowing out.

The 36-year-old forward, who has been sidelined with a foot injury since round 15, is still hoping to return and play a role in Geelong’s premiership push.

Hawkins has played 359 games for the Cats, breaking great mate Joel Selwood’s games record in Geelong’s round-11 game against GWS in May.

“It’s been a hell of a ride. A wonderful journey,” Hawkins said in a video.

“It’s certainly not over yet.

“Some exciting times to come as we embark on the back half of the season.”

Geelong football boss Andrew Mackie, who played with Hawkins for 11 seasons, hailed his former teammate as “an incredible presence both on and off the field”.

“He is a generational player who will rightly be celebrated for his achievements on field, as well as the role he has played shaping our club into what it is today,” Mackie said.

“We thank Tom, his wife Emma, and their children Arabella, Primrose and Henry for all they’ve given our club.”

Hawkins won premierships with Geelong in 2009, 2011 and 2022 and has kicked 796 goals, the 13th most in VFL/AFL history.

Hawkins
 Tom Hawkins has kicked 796 goals for the Cats. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS 

The power forward won Geelong’s goal-kicking 11 times, and also claimed the Coleman Medal in 2020 when the Cats lost the grand final against Richmond.

Hawkins debuted in 2007 after being drafted as a father-son selection, with his dad Jack playing 182 games for the Cats between 1973 and 1981.

Geelong sit fifth with three games in the home-and-away season, but are just one match off fading ladder-leaders Sydney.

