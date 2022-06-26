AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tom Stewart
Geelong's Tom Stewart will face the AFL tribunal over his bump on Richmond's Dion Prestia. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Geelong’s Stewart sent to AFL Tribunal

Steve Larkin June 26, 2022

Geelong defender Tom Stewart has been sent directly to the AFL Tribunal for the heavy bump that concussed Richmond’s Dion Prestia.

And Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe has been cleared of wrongdoing after making contact with an umpire.

Triple All Australian backman Stewart can expect a lengthy suspension for his hit on Prestia during the Cats’ three-point win at the MCG on Saturday night.

The AFL’s match review officer Michael Christian charged Stewart with rough conduct and graded the bump as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

Prestia had tapped the ball onwards to a teammate and the ball was metres away when Stewart collected the Tiger star’s head with his left shoulder.

Prestia was instantly concussed and was substituted out of the game.

Speaking after the match, Geelong coach Chris Scott said Stewart had told him: “I have just made a horrible error and I feel terrible about it … I ran past the ball and I chose to bump … I’m going to pay the price for it.”

“He knows he has done the wrong thing,” Scott said.

“Was it deliberate? Of course it wasn’t. He’s made an error and, as people do (who) I admire, he’s prepared to stand up and say ‘I was wrong’.”

Stewart’s bump prompted debate about the introduction of a send-off rule in the AFL, which league headquarters on Sunday said would not be considered.

Geelong’s Jeremy Cameron ($1500) and Richmond’s Marlion Pickett ($1000) were fined for wrestling each other in the same match.

Meanwhile, Fremantle’s dual Brownlow medallist Fyfe is free to play against Port Adelaide in round 16 despite making contact with an umpire during Carlton’s win over the Dockers on Saturday.

At three quarter-time in the Marvel Stadium fixture, Fyfe was involved in a push-and-shove with several Blues players.

Carlton’s Matt Cottrell pushed Fyfe and the Dockers skipper put his hand on the chest of field umpire Robert O’Gorman while still looking at Blues players.

The matter was investigated by match review officer Christian, who said Fyfe’s actions did not constitute a reportable offence.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.