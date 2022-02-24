AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
ABS LABOUR FORCE FIGURES
The pay gap between men and women narrowed only slightly in the six months to November 2021. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • contract issue-wages

Gender pay gap narrows only slightly

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
February 24, 2022

The pay gap between men and women has narrowed slightly, but still stands at around $255 per week on average for full-time workers.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency calculates that the widest gap in the average weekly earnings of women and men is in Western Australia, with a difference of $434 per week, while South Australia has the smallest pay gap of $121 per week.

The results were based on the latest half-year Australian Bureau of Statistics average weekly earnings data for November released on Thursday.

The Australian government statutory agency, in charge of promoting and improving gender equality in workplaces, said the gender price gap now stands at 13.8 per cent, a drop of 0.4 percentage points over the past six months.  

Agency director Mary Wooldridge said while she welcomed the narrower pay gap in every industry and every state and territory, the pay gap in favour of men continues.

“Throughout the pandemic, we know women stepped back from the workforce as they took on more of the caring load,” Ms Wooldridge said.

Even so, at 13.8 per cent, this is the second lowest national pay gap in the last 20 years, with November 2020 being the lowest at 13.4 per cent.

She said in the lead up to International Women’s Day on March 8, these latest figures provide an important benchmark at a time when many workplaces will turn the spotlight on their female employees.

“Australian employers must do more than pay lip service to gender equality on one day of the year,” she said.

“This is something that needs dedicated focus, sustained commitment, and, most importantly, action to continue improving the policies that we know make a difference.”

The agency’s own research – the WGEA Scorecard – found while 42 per cent of organisations were able to make some reductions on their pay gaps in the last 12 months, 37 per cent actually saw their pay gaps widen over the same period.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.