General Angus Campbell
General Angus Campbell will again appear at the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide. Image by Fraser Barton/AAP PHOTOS
  • suicide

General under spotlight at commission

Fraser Barton June 24, 2022

Australia’s top defence chief will give further evidence at the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide after admitting Defence “is not doing enough” to reduce the incidents of suicide and suicidality.

General Angus Campbell will be under the microscope again on Friday after being quizzed on how Australia’s defence force gathers data on suicide and self-harm incidents within the armed forces.

He said there exists a data point between defence and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and former or current service people can declare if they have served as part of the census.

But he admitted the DVA is aware of most, not all veterans, and “We don’t have a link that returns to defence from coroner’s necessarily, we don’t actually have a link that might advise us through the medical system.”

He then conceded significant shortcomings on the ability to retain data on ex-serving members.

Gen Campbell agreed under questioning he would like to see a standardised category for reporting deaths in the ADF, one that he would raise with the minister.

“I don’t wish to suggest the minister’s decision but I will certainly be recommending that this outcome is achieved,” he said.

Gen Campbell’s second examination on Friday will cover abuse and unacceptable behaviours within the ADF, frameworks for reporting and cultural reform.

He will also testify on the wellbeing of ADF members both during and after service, health and safety requirements, injury prevention and the discharge and transition service.

The commission will enter it’s fifth day of nine in Townsville on Friday, and is examining systemic and cultural failures that have led to high rates of suicide among members and veterans.

Friday’s proceedings begin at 8.30am AEST.

