Alexander Zverev (pictured) has lost to Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup
Former world No.2 Alexander Zverev struggled for sharpness in his United Cup loss to Jiri Lehecka. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

German ace Zverev upset at United Cup

Joel Gould December 31, 2022

German tennis star Alexander Zverev’s return to tournament play after ankle surgery has not gone to plan after he was upset by the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup.

Lehecka, the world No.81, beat Zverev 6-4 6-2 in the opening match of the tie between the two nations in Sydney on Saturday.

The last time world No.12 Zverev played a tour-level match was against Rafael Nadal in a French Open semi-final back in June.

Zverev rolled his right ankle in that match, tearing all three lateral ligaments in the process, before leaving the court in a wheelchair.

The 25-year-old had surgery and had tried to return on several occasions in recent months but was forced to abort his plans each time.

Zverev was ranked No.2 in the world in June but his lack of match-play was evident as he struggled with his serve and movement against a red-hot Lehecka.

The 21-year-old Czech broke Zverev to take the first set and kept the pressure up in the second.

“I knew before the match that he hadn’t played in a while but with a player like (Zverev) that can mean nothing,” Lehecka told Channel Nine after the match.

“Of course I was able to be a good opponent for him and in the crucial moments I showed all the experience from the last year playing against good players. That gave me the confidence to play against him.”

