NSW ICU numbers rise, 35 new virus deaths

COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care in NSW has risen eight per cent in two days, as authorities lament the slow uptake of disease-reducing booster shots.

NSW Health on Friday reported 189 people were in intensive care, up from 181 the previous day and 175 on Wednesday. However, the figures remain lower than last week’s peak of 217.

Hospitals are treating 2737 COVID patients – slightly below the seven-day average – while 35 more people have died.

The state recorded 13,333 positive cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, including 6256 from PCR tests.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard is frustrated that just 36 per cent of the eligible population in the state have had the booster shot, despite supply being plentiful.

He’s blamed mixed messaging for the slow take-up.

“It is a very clear message now: four to six weeks after you’ve had COVID, you can have the booster,” he said, echoing the advice of Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant.

People who have not contracted COVID should have their booster shot three months after their second jab, Mr Hazzard said.

“The booster is what will slow the transmission, but also reduce the likelihood of the severe illness, so for everybody who is eligible, please go and get the booster as quickly as possible,” he told ABC TV on Friday.

About 100,000 vaccine slots in NSW-run clinics were not taken up last week.

Some vaccine hubs had only a handful of people turn up, creating a “ridiculous” situation where health staff were “twiddling thumbs” at empty hubs, unable to help sick people elsewhere, Mr Hazzard said.

The health minister wants national cabinet to decide that three doses of the vaccine would be required to be considered fully vaccinated in Australia.

NSW Health deputy secretary Susan Pearce on Thursday suggested “a perception in the community that Omicron is milder” was to blame for vaccination bookings going begging.

Three months ago, some 5.7 million NSW residents aged over 16 had received their second dose, about 86.4 per cent of the population.

Most of them are eligible to receive a booster shot, with the exception of under 18s and those who have contracted the virus within the last four to six weeks.

NSW has recorded nearly 900,000 cases in the past four weeks and 950,000 in the past six weeks.

One in three children (33.4 per cent) aged five to 11 have had a single shot, up from 21.7 per cent a week ago.