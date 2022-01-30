Get in gear on electric vehicles: industry

Australia could see mass take-up of electric vehicles if the federal government gets into gear, the industry says.

Tax breaks and fuel efficiency standards could drive sales of EVs, just like in other developed economies, Electric Vehicle Council head Behyad Jafari said on Monday.

“After so many wasted years, Australia’s a long way back from the pack, but then again the cool thing about electric cars is how quickly they move from zero to a hundred,” he said.

“It’s great that some state governments have received the global message, but at a national level we’re stuck in the past.”

Sales of plug-in electric vehicles have more than tripled from 6900 in 2020 to 24,078 in 2021.

EVs now account for 2.39 per cent market share of new vehicles, up from a mere 0.78 per cent in 2020.

Mr Jafari said governments that encourage the new technology will have cleaner air, reduced respiratory illness, smaller carbon footprint, and quieter roads.

“Those that lag will make themselves a dumping ground for old tech, dirty vehicles.”

Many people are now considering an electric option, and the role of government is to help them make that leap, he said.

“As a wealthy, car-loving, early-adapting nation, Australia should be an electric vehicle leader.”

TOP TEN MODELS

Tesla Model 3 – 15,054

MG ZS – 1388

Mitsubishi Outlander – 592

MG HS – 580

Porsche Taycan – 531

Hyundai Kona – 505

Volvo XC40 – 495

Hyundai Ioniq – 407

Nissan Leaf – 367

Mercedes-Benz EQA – 367