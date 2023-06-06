AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
arnold
Coach Graham Arnold has called for the ALM schedule to be aligned with the rest of the world. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

‘Get in line’: Arnold’s hands tied by ALM schedule

George Clarke June 7, 2023

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has warned he could be forced to overlook players from the A-League Men due to the competition’s out-of-sync calendar.

After unveiling his squad for the June 15 friendly against Argentina on Tuesday, Arnold bluntly urged the domestic competition’s powerbrokers to get their scheduling “in line with Europe or Asia”.

Arnold has named seven players from the ALM but said his hands were tied, with many having not played for over a month following the conclusion of the regular season.

Western Sydney Wanderers striker Brandon Borrello, Adelaide’s Joe Gauci and Sydney FC defender Joel King are the only players called up from the domestic competition who didn’t feature in last week’s grand final.

Borrello has been doing extra work since the Wanderers’ finals exit in a bid to travel to Beijing for the Argentina friendly, while King was a late call-up following the withdrawal of Aziz Behich.

“I’ve really only been able to pick from two teams out of 12,” Arnold said.

“I know I keep banging on about it, but you’d hope that the APL (Australia Professional Leagues) would start looking at this.

“This is not a one-off situation where the rest of the A-League players can’t be selected and this is going to happen in September because of a lack of games and them not being match fit.

“It’s taking away the opportunity for players to play for their nation.”

Unlike most European leagues which begin in August, the ALM started the recently completed season last October.

APL chief executive Danny Townsend said this week the competition wants to continue playing during next January’s Asian Cup.

Arnold foresaw the issue rearing its head for next year’s June window, flagging a concern domestic players would be short of a run when he assembles a squad for  World Cup qualifiers. 

“I had the same issue last year and we need to get in line with each other,” Arnold added.

“I believe in the APL strongly, the players are doing fantastic jobs and the kids are coming through.

“But it’d be handy if they got in line with the international program for the players to be fit and ready for these type of games.”

