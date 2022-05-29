AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bobby Hill
GWS forward Bobby Hill (pic) is to undergo cancer surgery on Tuesday. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Giants’ Bobby Hill diagnosed with cancer

Shayne Hope May 29, 2022

GWS forward Bobby Hill will undergo surgery on Tuesday after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 22-year-old kicked one goal in his team’s loss to Brisbane on Saturday and has featured in every game for the Giants so far this AFL season.

But he is now set for an indefinite period out of action.

Medical assessment following his recovery from surgery will determine if any further treatment is required. 

“Bobby and his family have our full support, as always, as they go through this period,” GWS football manager Jason McCartney said in a club statement.

“His health and wellbeing is our absolute priority and he’ll have the best medical care as he undergoes surgery on Tuesday and beyond.

“There’ll be a period of time for him to recover before further medical assessment to understand if any additional steps are required.

“Bobby is in good spirits and knows he has the support and love of the entire Giants family.”

Drafted in 2018, livewire forward Hill has played 41 games in four years with the Giants.

He has played all 11 games so far this year, kicking nine goals.

Hill requested a trade to Essendon at the end of last year to be closer to family in friends in Melbourne, but was denied a move.

GWS held him to his contract, which runs until the end of this season.

Carlton defender Sam Docherty and North Melbourne midfielder Ben Cunnington have also dealt with bouts of testicular cancer over the last year.

Docherty has made a stunning return to action this season, while Cunnington remains sidelined.

Jesse Hogan, now a teammate of Hill’s at GWS, also took time out of the game after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2017 while playing with Melbourne.

