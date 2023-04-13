AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (right) against New Orleans.
Josh Giddey (r) has put in a dominant display in the Thunder's NBA play-in win over the Pelicans. Image by AP PHOTO
  • NBA

Giddey dominates in Thunder’s NBA play-in win

Murray Wenzel April 13, 2023

Josh Giddey has starred in his first NBA post-season action, equalling his career-high with 31 points in a rousing defeat of New Orleans.

The 20-year-old Australian added 10 assists and nine rebounds – his first game with as many points and assists – in a statement performance for the Thunder in their 123-118 play-in win.

The NBA’s second-youngest team had been expected to endure another rebuilding season but after finishing 10th with 16 more victories than in the last campaign they are now just one victory away from securing the Western Conference’s eighth seed.

Giddey was at the heart of the action in the do-or-die game, powering the scoring early before star back-court partner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32 points) exploded in the third quarter.

That gave the visitors a 10-point lead but they trailed early in the fourth, ignoring their inexperience to overcome the ninth-seeded Pelicans powered by superstar Brandon Ingram (30 points, six rebounds, seven assists).

Giddey shot at 50 per cent from the field and made both of his free throws in the final seconds as the Thunder clung on. 

The guard got under the Pelicans’ skin, with Josh Richardson copping a flagrant foul after connecting with an elbow below the belt of the Australian off the ball.

They Thunder will next face Minnesota on Saturday (AEST), with the winner to take on top seed Denver in the first round of play-offs.

“It was pretty much everything I expected; a loud, hostile environment,” Giddey said on-court after the win.

“And it’s going to be a similar environment in a do-or-die game (against the Timberwolves).”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.