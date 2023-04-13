Giddey dominates in Thunder’s NBA play-in win

Josh Giddey has starred in his first NBA post-season action, equalling his career-high with 31 points in a rousing defeat of New Orleans.

The 20-year-old Australian added 10 assists and nine rebounds – his first game with as many points and assists – in a statement performance for the Thunder in their 123-118 play-in win.

The NBA’s second-youngest team had been expected to endure another rebuilding season but after finishing 10th with 16 more victories than in the last campaign they are now just one victory away from securing the Western Conference’s eighth seed.

Giddey was at the heart of the action in the do-or-die game, powering the scoring early before star back-court partner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32 points) exploded in the third quarter.

That gave the visitors a 10-point lead but they trailed early in the fourth, ignoring their inexperience to overcome the ninth-seeded Pelicans powered by superstar Brandon Ingram (30 points, six rebounds, seven assists).

Giddey shot at 50 per cent from the field and made both of his free throws in the final seconds as the Thunder clung on.

The guard got under the Pelicans’ skin, with Josh Richardson copping a flagrant foul after connecting with an elbow below the belt of the Australian off the ball.

They Thunder will next face Minnesota on Saturday (AEST), with the winner to take on top seed Denver in the first round of play-offs.

“It was pretty much everything I expected; a loud, hostile environment,” Giddey said on-court after the win.

“And it’s going to be a similar environment in a do-or-die game (against the Timberwolves).”