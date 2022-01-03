Total package Giddey makes NBA history

Teenage Australian rookie Josh Giddey has been hailed as the “total package” after making history as the youngest player to notch a triple-double in the NBA.

Giddey starred with 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 95-86 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night (Monday AEDT).

At just 19 years old and 84 days, Giddey overtakes fellow NBL alumni LaMelo Ball who previously held the record at 19 years old and 140 days set in January last year.

Giddey’s feat came in his return after missing three games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol and the Thunder were without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the protocol on Saturday.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic, now the fourth-youngest to put up a triple-double, returned from injury and nearly recorded another, with 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the victory.

Giddey’s feat continues an exceptional rookie season for the sixth overall draft pick, who has had seven double-doubles for his youthful OKC team – sitting just two games out of the final play-in tournament spot.

He is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists a game while dazzling fans with his creative passing and his 14 assists in this game were his season high.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd – who had 107 triple-doubles in his playing career – has become a Giddey fan.

“He’s unselfish. As a 19-year old, he understands how to play the game,” Kidd said.

“He’s comfortable with the ball, his teammates all know that if he has it, they’re gonna cut, because there’s a chance that they can get it.

“He’s comfortable shooting the 3. He has the total package.

“At 19, it’s just a matter of time of understanding how teams are going to play him. He’s as good as advertised.”

Typically, Giddey was understated about his latest feat.

“I mean, it’s cool but as I said earlier in the year, stats are good, you enjoy it for the night, but a win is always better than individual stats for me,” he said.

“If I had zero, zero, zero and we win then I’m more happy than if I have triple-doubles.”

Interim Thunder head coach Mike Wilks praised Giddey’s team-first approach which produced the record.

“He just got lost in the competition, he wasn’t focused on numbers. He was just out there trying to make plays and focused on winning as a team,” Wilks said.

“I give him a lot of credit for doing that and our guys did a good job of finishing the plays that he was able to create. He was just out there being aggressive and being Josh and the numbers are just a result of it.”

Wilks predicted big things to come.

“I’m proud of him, he’s a great worker,” he added.

“I get to spend a lot of time with him, he’s a sponge.

“He’s got a lot of room for growth and improvement and so I’m just expecting him to continue to grow and continue to develop.”