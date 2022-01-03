AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Josh Giddey
Australia's Josh Giddey has become the youngest player to post a triple-double in the NBA. Image by AP PHOTO
  • basketball

Total package Giddey makes NBA history

Neil Harvey January 3, 2022

Teenage Australian rookie Josh Giddey has been hailed as the “total package” after making history as the youngest player to notch a triple-double in the NBA.

Giddey starred with 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 95-86 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night (Monday AEDT).

At just 19 years old and 84 days, Giddey overtakes fellow NBL alumni LaMelo Ball who previously held the record at 19 years old and 140 days set in January last year.

Giddey’s feat came in his return after missing three games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol and the Thunder were without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the protocol on Saturday.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic, now the fourth-youngest to put up a triple-double, returned from injury and nearly recorded another, with 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the victory.

Giddey’s feat continues an exceptional rookie season for the sixth overall draft pick, who has had seven double-doubles for his youthful OKC team – sitting just two games out of the final play-in tournament spot.

He is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists a game while dazzling fans with his creative passing and his 14 assists in this game were his season high.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd – who had 107 triple-doubles in his playing career – has become a Giddey fan.

“He’s unselfish. As a 19-year old, he understands how to play the game,” Kidd said.

“He’s comfortable with the ball, his teammates all know that if he has it, they’re gonna cut, because there’s a chance that they can get it. 

“He’s comfortable shooting the 3. He has the total package. 

“At 19, it’s just a matter of time of understanding how teams are going to play him. He’s as good as advertised.”

Typically, Giddey was understated about his latest feat.

“I mean, it’s cool but as I said earlier in the year, stats are good, you enjoy it for the night, but a win is always better than individual stats for me,” he said.

“If I had zero, zero, zero and we win then I’m more happy than if I have triple-doubles.”

Interim Thunder head coach Mike Wilks praised Giddey’s team-first approach which produced the record.

“He just got lost in the competition, he wasn’t focused on numbers. He was just out there trying to make plays and focused on winning as a team,” Wilks said.

“I give him a lot of credit for doing that and our guys did a good job of finishing the plays that he was able to create. He was just out there being aggressive and being Josh and the numbers are just a result of it.”

Wilks predicted big things to come.

“I’m proud of him, he’s a great worker,” he added.

“I get to spend a lot of time with him, he’s a sponge.

“He’s got a lot of room for growth and improvement and so I’m just expecting him to continue to grow and continue to develop.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.