Giddey rescues OKC in Madison Square debut

Josh Giddey’s star continues to rise in the NBA as he became just the third rookie to record a triple-double on his Madison Square Garden debut.

The teenage guard had a career-high 28 points, including a match-sealing free throw, to help the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder overcome the New York Knicks 127-123.

Giddey was not the only Australian on show in New York on Monday night with Ben Simmons watching from the bench as the Brooklyn Nets notched up a home win to end an 11-game slide.

While Simmons, who has sat out the entire season at Philadelphia before his blockbuster trade to the Nets, is not expected to play until after the All-Star weekend, Giddey has starred for OKC since his return from COVID-19 late last year.

The 19-year-old also contributed 11 rebounds and 12 assists in the win over the Knicks – three days after his second triple-double of his debut campaign.

He is now the youngest, second youngest and third youngest player to have an NBA triple-double.

“This was the place I was most excited when I got drafted to come in to play,” Giddey said of the iconic venue.

“You hear so many things, so many stories about the Garden, and I had circled it on my calendar for a long time.”

Giddey, the sixth overall in last year’s draft, shot 11 for 22 from the field and hit three 3-pointers for the Thunder, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

He is the first teenager in NBA history with a triple-double against the Knicks and the fourth to record a triple-double in his first game at Madison Square Garden.

“It was everything I expected,” Giddey said.

“The fans are awesome. They’re into the game; a packed house. It’s everything I’ve seen on TV, being told about.”

While OKC are second bottom in the western conference, Giddey’s performances have him among the favourites for the rookie of the year award.

“I think he has a domino effect on the team with how he plays when he is that state of mind,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

The process of integrating Simmons into the Nets’ system has started.

The 25-year-old “did his assessments” with the team during morning shoot-around, coach Steve Nash said before the game.

On the court, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

It was Curry’s first game for the Nets since he was part of the trade, along with Andre Drummond, that landed Simmons.

Boomers star Patty Mills had a quiet night with eight points but is expected to be a key player in getting Simmons accustomed to his new surroundings and teammates.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 and the Washington Wizards won 103-94 over the Detroit Pistons.

There were also wins for the New Orleans Pelicans, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets.

– with PA