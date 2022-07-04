AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tom Gilbert.
Cowboys forward Tom Gilbert is the only change to Queensland's team for Origin III in Brisbane. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Gilbert to debut, Nanai to start for Qld

Murray Wenzel July 4, 2022

Tom Gilbert will debut for Queensland in the State of Origin decider as Billy Slater resisted making sweeping changes for the Brisbane clash.

With experienced second-rower Felise Kaufusi unavailable due to family reasons, Maroons selectors have called in North Queensland forward.

Gilbert has been named on the interchange bench, with fellow Cowboy Jeremiah Nanai promoted to the starting side in Kaufusi’s absence.

Maroons selectors have also added another Cowboy in Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and emerging Sydney Roosters playmaker Sam Walker to the squad, effectively replacing Corey Oates and Reece Walsh.

The Maroons were dominated in a 44-12 loss in Perth last Sunday, where they had the chance to seal the series after an upset 16-10 victory in Sydney.

Slater resisted any urge to tinker with his pack, or his youthful backline for the Suncorp Stadium clash though.

Josh Papalii is again set to start in the front row. Wingers Murray Taulagi and Selwyn Cobbo have retained their spots while back-rower Nanai gets his chance to start after two quiet games off the bench this series.

Cameron Munster (shoulder) and Kalyn Ponga (concussion) have both been named after missing games for their clubs on the weekend.

QUEENSLAND:

Kalyn Ponga, Selwyn Cobbo, Valentine Holmes, Dane Gagai, Murray Taulagi, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans (capt), Lindsay Collins, Ben Hunt, Josh Papalii, Kurt Capewell, Jeremiah Nanai, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Jai Arrow, Patrick Carrigan. Reserves: Tom Gilbert, Thomas Flegler, Tom Dearden, Beau Fermor, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Sam Walker.

