Gilmore digs deep as Aussies progress at Bells Beach

Stephanie Gilmore has concocted a pair of high-scoring waves to rescue her Bells Beach campaign and oust long-time rival Lakey Peterson ahead of a possible finals day at nearby Winki Pop.

The reigning world champion trailed for most of their round of 16 heat on Monday but stole a wave under priority and then doubled down with another nice combination.

Her 5.63 and 5.57-point efforts (11.20 total) were just enough to pip Peterson’s six and five-point waves (11).

Gilmore allowed the American onto a wave in the final three seconds, but she was unable to produce the score she needed.

Peterson also fell on an earlier wave that had the potential to deliver her a winning score.

“I saw her smash it on the inside and thought, ‘Oh no, I should have taken it’,” Gilmore said of her late decision.

“But it wasn’t a great wave … things went my way. So happy to make it through.”

Gilmore has never lost before the quarter-final stage at the Victorian Surf Coast break and, ranked 14th, needs a big result to boost herself into the top-10 and above the mid-season cut line.

“That was a crazy, important heat,” Gilmore said, adding she has to “keep it rolling” after her win over 13th-ranked Peterson.

“I’ve got a long way to go before I can feel somewhat comfortable about the cut.”

She will surf against Tatiana Weston-Webb in the final eight, the Brazilian doing what Peterson couldn’t and finding a late wave to snatch a heat win.

Australia’s No.1-ranked Molly Picklum also progressed, along with Isabella Nichols and defending champion Tyler Wright.

Sally Fitzgibbons was beaten by Hawaii’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson, while Picklum edged another Australian, Sophie McCulloch.

Matt McGillivray beat No.2 Joao Chianca in the only men’s round-of-16 heat to be contested before officials first paused competition and then called it for the day.

Organisers will check conditions at nearby Winki Pop on Tuesday morning, where there is potential to crown both men’s and women’s champions later that day.

Local wildcard Xavier Huxtable will hope to continue his role as giant-killer after shocking Australia’s world No.1 Jack Robinson on Sunday.

He will face countryman Connor O’Leary while Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan will also fly the flag.