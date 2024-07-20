AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Hawks
Hawthorn proved far too strong for Collingwood at a rain-drenched MCG. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Ginnivan stars as Hawks bury Magpies in AFL finals bid

Shayne Hope July 20, 2024

Hawthorn have given their AFL finals hopes a massive boost with a 66-point thumping of Collingwood which leaves the reigning premiers’ flag defence hanging by a thread.

Fan-favourite Jack Ginnivan starred against his former club in the Hawks’ dominant 20.13 (133) to 9.13 (67) victory on Saturday at a rain-drenched MCG.

Ginnivan returned from two weeks out with a hairline fracture of his fibula and produced career-high tallies of 31 disposals and four clearances in the best of his 58 games to date.

The 21-year-old livewire also kicked two goals, sparking wild celebrations when he struck in the third and fourth quarters as Hawthorn ran rampant in front of 74,171 fans.

Ginnivan
 Star turn Jack Ginnivan (l) relished his two goals against his former team. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS 

They piled on 8.4 to 5.1 in a high-scoring final term, putting a full-stop on their most convincing performance of the season.

The Hawks’ seventh win from their past eight games put them within touching distance of the top eight, boasting a 10-8 record ahead of an away clash with Adelaide.

Collingwood (8-8-2) have lost four straight and are in serious danger of slipping out of contention after the heaviest defeat of premiership coach Craig McRae’s three seasons in charge.

Ginnivan shone in an irresistible team performance from Hawthorn, with Conor Nash (29 disposals, eight clearances), Jai Newcombe (25, six), Will Day (26, five) and James Worpel (28, five) all strong contributors.

Connor MacDonald kicked a career-high four goals as Luke Breust (four) and Nick Watson (three) also added multiple majors.

Connor
 Connor MacDonald celebrates one of his four goals. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS 

Versatile Hawks pair James Sicily and Blake Hardwick held firm in defence against an inaccurate Collingwood attack.

The Magpies had few winners, with Nick Daicos (24 disposals, six clearances) and Jack Crisp (22, six) fighting against the tide in the middle.

Steele Sidebottom and Bobby Hill were their only multiple goal-kickers with two each, while Dan McStay finished with 1.2 from eight touches in his first game back from a long-term knee injury.

Hawthorn dominated territory in the first term and led 28-11 early in the second when heavy rain hit.

The storm even brought some hail as Watson kicked a brilliant goal on the run to give his side a stranglehold on the contest.

Tempers flared when Brayden Maynard raised an elbow to deliver a high fend-off on former teammate Ginnivan and was immediately bumped heavily by Watson.

The Magpies lost Nathan Kreuger, who was substituted out with concussion, and conceded six consecutive goals as they trailed by 33 points at the main break.

McStay, Nick Daicos and Patrick Lipinski all missed shots at the end of the first half that could have reduced the deficit.

They were made to pay when the Hawks kicked the first three goals of the second half to extend their lead to 57 points, before Jordan De Goey struck to end a period of almost 80 minutes between Magpie majors.

Ginnivan responded with another Hawthorn goal from close range soon afterwards and was mobbed by his teammates.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.