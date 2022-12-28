AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Warning sign near river
Half of people who have drowned this summer have died in inland water systems. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • death

Girl’s drowning adds to tragic Xmas toll

Rachael Ward December 28, 2022

Australia’s holiday drowning toll has increased to 10, after the death of a young girl in Victoria and a scuba diver in NSW.

The five-year-old was reported missing from a lake in the popular holiday town of Nagambie in central Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.

She was with her family at the time of her disappearance and was later found by a family member.

The scuba diver, aged in his 60s, was pulled unconscious from waters off Swansea at Lake Macquarie in NSW’s Hunter Region on Tuesday.

Bystanders tried to help the man before paramedics arrived but he could not be saved.

Surf lifesavers in NSW have performed at least 630 rescues over the break and a call out has been issued for more members to patrol beaches.

There’s been 93 rescues in Victoria for the same time period.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Kay Armstrong was particularly concerned about a high number of children getting into trouble and said rivers were extra dangerous because of recent flooding.

“You’ve got a lot of undercurrents, you’ve got a lot of other debris in the water,” Ms Armstrong said on Wednesday.

“People need to be aware if they can’t see the bottom, I probably wouldn’t even enter the water.”

There’s been at least 10 drownings at coastal and inland waterways around Australia over the holiday period and another man was missing as of Wednesday evening.

On Christmas Day, a 19-year-old man died at Lorne in Victoria’s southwest and a 36-year-old man in NSW drowned after being pulled from the Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney.

On Boxing Day, a man in his 30s was found unresponsive in Lake Hume near the NSW-Victorian border, a 17-year-old boy died near Mordialloc in Melbourne’s south and a 73-year-old South Australian woman was found unresponsive in waters at Seacliff, south of Adelaide.

Two teenage girls died in a boating incident in Tamworth in northeastern NSW on Tuesday and body of a 33-year-old Taiwanese man was recovered from a lake near Collie in Western Australia. 

A search was also launched on Tuesday for a man missing in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Wagga.

Ms Armstrong said it was vital people remained vigilant over the festive season, particularly as some drank more alcohol at this time of year.

“Enjoy yourselves but just be careful, safety doesn’t take a holiday.” 

So far 16 people have drowned in Australia this summer, including six children, according to Royal Lifesaving Australia.

About 145 people died last summer, which which was the worst on record for two decades.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.