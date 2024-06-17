AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Maguire.
Blues coach Michael Maguire is not happy with some of the noise coming out of the Queensland camp. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

‘Glass houses’: Madge bristles over Qld’s Walsh claims

George Clarke June 17, 2024

NSW coach Michael Maguire has fired the first shot ahead of State of Origin II, accusing Queensland of living “in glass houses” after complaints over the Blues’ treatment of Reece Walsh.

Speaking for the first time since recalling Mitchell Moses at halfback and Latrell Mitchell at centre for game two in Melbourne next Wednesday, Maguire pulled no punches in defending his NSW side.

Queensland were furious over the Blues’ tactics in game one where Maroons fullback Walsh was knocked out in a tackle by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii just seven minutes in, with Suaalii sent off and subsequently suspended for four matches.  

After Queensland won 38-10, Maroons great Johnathan Thurston accused NSW of unfairly targeting Walsh, who has been named to play Origin II at the MCG.

Reece Walsh.
 Reece Walsh was left banged up after Origin I in Sydney. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

But Maguire fiercely defended his side’s approach and hinted the Maroons were no cleanskins.

“You’ve got to make sure that you don’t live in glass houses, that’s all I’ll say,” Maguire said.

“Things happen on the field. Joey (Suaalii) is a special human being, and for him to have to deal with that (wasn’t on).

“He’ll be in and around the camp at some stage, but things happen on the field.

“It’s glass houses … Interesting.

“If you want to have a crack at our players, we’re about us and what we’re doing, and you’ve got to make sure that when you’re with your players that you look after them. That’s what I’m doing.”

Maguire’s fiery response set the scene for an intriguing game two as the Blues head to Melbourne knowing they need a win to retain hope of clinching the series. 

Maguire has made five changes to his side, with Cameron Murray starting at lock, Dylan Edwards taking over at fullback and utility Connor Watson named for his debut off the bench.

Moses ousts Nicho Hynes for the No.7 jersey after the Cronulla playmaker struggled to stamp his authority on game one.

Mitch Moses.
 Mitch Moses’s form since his Eels return has thrust him back into the Blues’ No.7 jersey. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

“I’m really comfortable with Mitch coming in,” Maguire said.

“I’m really confident that over the discussions I’ve had with Mitch, and he’s been there and he’s had the opportunities or the experience that he knows what to expect.”

Maguire was also stoic in his defence of captain Jake Trbojevic after the forward was restricted to just 29 minutes in the series opener.

Blues great Mark Geyer called for Trbojevic to be dropped after Queensland claimed game one. 

Trbojevic
 Blues skipper Jake Trbojevic played just 29 minutes in game one. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

“He’s got the passion, he’s got the ability, he’s been there, he’s experienced,” Maguire said.

“I saw him around the players throughout the camp and how he galvanised (them).

“He’s a player that everyone loves to play for, until you actually live it and see it… he’s really impressive, Jake.

“He has a real strength in bringing people together.”

