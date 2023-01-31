AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has welcomed the IMF's improved outlook but warns challenges lie ahead. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Global growth outlook slightly healthier, says IMF

Poppy Johnston January 31, 2023

The federal treasurer has welcomed the International Monetary Fund’s faintly improved outlook for the global economy but warns challenges still lie ahead.

The IMF has upgraded its 2023 global growth forecast by 0.2 percentage points to 2.9 per cent in its January 2023 World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday.

The organisation expects global growth to fall to its low point this year from 3.4 per cent in 2022, before recovering to 3.1 per cent in 2024.

While slightly more optimistic, the growth outlook for 2023 remains well below the 3.8 per cent average over the past two decades.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the global economy was still on a “dark and difficult path” despite the tweaked predictions.

“While the slight upgrades to global growth are welcome, the IMF is still predicting the weakest two-year period for the global economy – aside from the downturns caused by the GFC and pandemic – in a generation,” he said.

Advanced economies are expected to lead the growth slowdown into 2023 and 2024, with growth in these economies slowing from 2.7 per cent in 2022 to 1.2 per cent in 2023.

Growth likely bottomed out in emerging markets and developing economies in 2022.

Inflation also likely reached its peak of 8.8 per cent in 2022 and is tipped to sink to 6.6 per cent in 2023 and 4.3 per cent in 2024. 

The IMF said high inflation, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rapid spread of COVID-19 in China were all weighing on economic activity. 

But China’s reopening should spur a faster recovery as pent-up demand drives a sharp rebound in activity.

While “adverse risks have moderated” since the IMF’s last health check in October, risks are tilted to the downside.

The organisation worries about strong wage growth keeping inflation high, a disruptive reopening of the Chinese economy, the war in Ukraine escalating, high sovereign debt levels, deteriorating geopolitical relations and over-tightening by central banks.

On the flip side, strong private savings and government pandemic support could keep consumer demand strong, and inflation could drop off faster than predicted and without spurring a large uptick in unemployment. 

Dr Chalmers said Australia was in a strong position, with unemployment at record lows, strong prices for energy and other exports, and the early stages of wage growth.

But he worried natural disasters could weigh on Australia’s prospects, as well as the impending global slowdown.

“That all means we should be realistic about the challenges ahead, but also optimistic about the future of our economy and the future of our nation.”

On Monday, ratings agency S&P Global affirmed Australia’s AAA credit rating and said it expects the nation to dodge a recession.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.