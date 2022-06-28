AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Pedestrians walk past a fashion retail shopfront window.
Retail trade data for May is broadly expected to show more modest growth than in previous months. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • retail

Gloomy consumers to keep spending for now

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
June 29, 2022

While consumer confidence may somewhat be under a cloud, economists don’t expect an impact on spending habits just yet.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will on Wednesday release retail trade figures for May, capturing the impact of the Reserve Bank’s 25 basis point increase in the cash rate that month, its first rate hike in more than a decade.

The central bank followed up with a 50 basis point rate rise in June, the largest rise since February 2000.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index slumped nearly eight per cent to its lowest level since April 2020 in response to the latter rate rise, and has since only partially recovered.

The result still shows pessimists sharply outweighing optimists, which would normally set off alarm bells among retailers.

However, ANZ economists expect Wednesday’s retail figures will confirm that spending is holding up despite low confidence against the backdrop of a high household savings rate and a mass of accumulated savings.

Forecasts by economists broadly point to a more modest 0.3 per cent rise in spending in May, coming after a solid run of monthly increases since the start of the year.

Their expectations range from a 0.7 per cent rise to a one per cent decline.

“We don’t think some emerging weakness in spending will stop the RBA from tightening by 50 basis points in July or taking the cash rate to around two per cent by the end of the year,” ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said.

He believes the RBA may consider a further 50 basis point increase in August, if June quarter inflation figures on July 27 prove stronger than expected and point to a rate of something like eight per cent by the end of the year, rather than the seven per cent it is now predicting.

Otherwise ANZ is looking at a 25 basis point rise in the cash rate in August, which would take the cash rate to 1.6 per cent compared with 0.85 per cent currently.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.